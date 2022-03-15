Homeless encampments can continue on private property for now.
On Tuesday, the Victoria City Council decided to hold off making a decision on enacting a moratorium on the encampments after homeless advocates asked to be part of the conversation to develop the land use regulations for private encampments.
The resolution will not be brought back on the agenda in its current form. Council members plan to continue to discuss private encampments and how to best support the homeless of Victoria. The city staff will gather information from other cities’ efforts and the community to determine the best solution to developing a private encampment land use ordinance.
Homeless advocates who spoke at Tuesday’s City Council meeting asked the council to hold off on passing any moratorium until they hear what the planned solution is. The City Council agreed.
“I’m thrilled,” said Trish Hastings, Christ’s Kitchen executive director, regarding how the council and city staff will be working with them to understand the problems facing the homeless in Victoria and how to best protect them with future developments.
The moratorium would have prohibited encampments on private property in the city for eight months, to give the city staff and council members time to develop regulations to control the development of private campgrounds.
Council members asked whether there were any developments pending that would be under the future land use ordinance. Assistant City Attorney Allison Lacey said there were none and that a moratorium wouldn’t be necessary for them while developing the ordinance as they could probably finish developing it before the eight months.
“We want to get it right when we put things in place,” Lacey said.
Future regulations could include minimum lot sizes, maximum density limitations or standards for public health, such as running water and community restroom facilities, according the meeting’s agenda.
The resolution for a moratorium was requested by District 4 Council Member Jan Scott because she thought there was a need to develop a code for these encampments after seeing so many homeless encampments over the past few months, Scott said. She wants to make sure any development was safe for those that live there.
Council members expressed similar concerns but felt they and city staff needed to understand the issue further before taking any further action.
“The good thing is we’re actually talking about homelessness,” District 6 Council Member Mark Loffgren said.
Scott said the Council is not the “be all end all” with regard to a solution and that tackling homelessness is going to take a community effort in Victoria.
“What we’re looking at is land use and complimentary land use. We’re not looking at being a fundraiser or solving the problem as part of this particular ordinance,” Scott said.
