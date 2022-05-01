When the Victoria City Council meets on Tuesday, members will review a plan to make it easier to attract businesses to town.

The Code Diagnostic and Analysis Report reviews existing development-related city ordinances to identify possible issues and present actions for the city to take to solve potential problems. The end result will be creation of a proposed unified development ordinance, which would provide coordination between different regulations and standards and create a user-friendly format. This would encourage development in the city by simplifying the process, said consultant Chance Sparks.

Sparks, 40, a consultant from Freese and Nichols, an engineering and design firm, told city council members in a workshop on Friday that by making the procedure easier to complete for companies both inside and outside Victoria, it should bring in more development.

"We did reach out to outside developers," Sparks said. "We want planning in plain English, so you don't have to have a degree in architecture to understand what is going on."

Another driving force behind the study would be to make sure the planning process is legally sound. Developers want predictability in the development process, Sparks said.

A complete rewrite or major amendment of Victoria's development regulations has not occurred since the 1992 adoption of Chapter 21 on subdivision and development requirements. Newer procedures have not been adopted and the hope is to make the process less challenging for developers. Chance said the intent is to make the program well-organized, well-written and easy to use.

"We don't want to change things that make Victoria sort of great," Chance said. "We want the process as simple as possible."

The ideal for the development process in Victoria is to have a fair, open, and understandable process for all the parties involved in all parts of the process. The desire is for unambiguous language and a predictable development environment.

The new regulations must be a fair and highly defensible set of rules for the development of land in the community. The new development ordinance must clearly reflect basic constitutional principles, recent court rulings and other applicable case law. It also must be framed in accordance with Texas statutory authority as it pertains to community planning and land development, with issues such as vested rights, appeal processes, development processing, and due process, he said.

The Victoria City Council meeting is scheduled to begin a 5 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall, 107 W. Juan Linn St.