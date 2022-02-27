Victoria City Council is expected to approve and award a contract for the reconstruction of Ben Wilson Street between Airline Road and U.S. Business 59 Tuesday.
The project will reconfigure Ben Wilson Street to create an entry new corridor for the University of Houston-Victoria. It is budgeted to cost $9,192,853.69. The project will be funded by the University of Houston-Victoria.
The University of Houston board of regents approved the budget on Thursday after increases in labor, material and equipment costs exceed expectations compared to the initial $5.1 million cost in 2020. Including room for contingency the initial budget, which is part of the interlocal agreement between the City and UHV was $7 million, according to the city council meeting agenda packet.
The city sought bids in November and received one proposal from Houston-based Main Lane Industries for $7,954,751.10.
The city, UHV and San Marcos-based engineering consulting firm Freese and Nichols negotiated the price down by $721,623.60.
The $9,192,853.69 budget set by the board of regents includes the cost of the project and contingencies. The project is expected to take 425 days to complete and will begin construction in May.
The project is expected to be finished in August 2023.
In other business, the council is expected to:
- Vote on an agreement with AEP Texas to convert high pressure sodium streetlights to LED lights as part for the LED conversion project. The cost for the project is $275,995.72 and will be funded through the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation and Community Development Block Grant. The project will start on the city’s south side and move to the north side replacing 2,002 lights throughout the city. The project will start in March and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
- To discuss the tax rate and a moratorium on approval of new private campgrounds within the City limits, brought forth by Mark Loffgren, District 6 Council member and Jan Scott, District 4 Council member respectively.
