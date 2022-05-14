Downtown Victoria businesses are taking advantage of a grant opportunity that allows them to spruce up building exteriors.
Several businesses have completed projects as a result of Victoria’s facade grant program, said Danielle Williams, the city’s economic development director. The grant can assist businesses with projects ranging from improvements like new paint and signs to new doors and windows.
Casa De Luna owner Chris Melendez and Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile owner Lascena Simmons attested to the benefits of the program.
“Typically, the actual definition (of a facade) is the front, but we like to focus on the entire exterior of the building,” Williams said. That means grant projects could include repairs to roofs or even back patio areas that aren’t visible from the street.
Thus far, nine businesses have taken advantage of the grant and completed projects since October, Williams said. Two additional projects are in progress, three have been approved but have yet to start and one more is in the approval process.
Eligible properties must be listed on the Historic Resources Survey or be a minimum of 50 years old, as well be located within the Main Street Program District or the Downtown Business District.
If eligible, applicants could receive a grant with a cap of $10,000, according to grant guidelines. The grant is a matching grant, meaning if applicants receive $5,000 from the grant, they would be required to match the awarded funds with $5,000 of their own.
The funds are allocated through the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation and then approved for the budget by the city council, Williams said.
The facade grant program is a way for the city to help incentive buildings staying in good repair, Williams said.
“We all know a building, especially a large one, is hazardous if it’s not being taken care of,” she said. “When we have buildings right up next to each other downtown, if a building, for example, catches fire then that can be detrimental to our downtown. So the facade grant is definitely the carrot. We’ll help you.”
Williams said improvements the facade grant can bring could result in more customers shopping at downtown businesses.
“It does make downtown look and feel more attractive,” she said. “Sometimes the improvements can open up a building and make people want to shop inside.”
Melendez attested to that. Though she does not own the building Casa De Luna is housed in at 209 S. Main St., the building recently received a fresh coat of paint courtesy of a facade grant. Melendez said they get plenty of customer comments about the exterior.
“We do,” she said. “We actually have a lot of customers take pictures outside.”
The stucco on that building’s facade was rehabbed as well, Williams said.
“The stucco was rehabbed and repainted a different color,” she said. “Now it’s consistent. Where it was two colors — orange and some other color up top — now it all the same color and looks very nice.”
Furthering the theory that an attractive exterior brings in customers, Melendez said she had local artist Kirby Edwards add more artwork to the exterior. That artwork was not funded by a facade grant.
Just down the street from Casa De Luna, Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile stands bright and pink, a stark contrast to the barnyard red the building was just last year.
Simmons didn’t use the facade grant to paint the building, but instead took advantage of it for another surprisingly costly expense: a sign.
“Believe it or not, those signs do get very expensive,” Simmons said.
The total cost of her sign was around $7,000, and with the grant, she was able to cut that cost to $3,500, Simmons said.
The grant is a great opportunity for business owners to give their building a facelift, Simmons said.
“And, it’s great because the money you’re saving from this awesome grant, you can put back out into the community or put it elsewhere into your business for your building,” she said.
Simmons said in the future, if her business needs any work done to the outside, she would “absolutely” look toward the facade grant for help.
For more information on the facade grant program guidelines or application form, visit VictoriaTx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.