City manager shares downtown plans with county officials

City manager Jesús Garza briefed county officials on the city’s vision of a “more vibrant” downtown at Monday morning’s Commissioners Court meeting.
During his presentation, Garza described some of the features included in the Downtown Master Plan officially adopted by City Council last month and spoke of the need to find the “highest and best use” for downtown property.
He also laid out several funding mechanisms to support downtown development, including plans to reinvest some property taxes into downtown improvements, and asked for commissioners’ support.
“There is a role for the county to play in this,” Garza said.
The Downtown Master Plan was driven by community input, including nearly 750 survey responses collected by the city from local residents, he said.
Among its features: more housing, better lighting and sidewalks, improved entertainment options and signage to bolster a “sense of place” and make Victoria more inviting to visitors.
Garza also laid out a number of potential redevelopment proposals, including the transformation of 700 Main, which currently houses municipal offices, into a commercial development; turning the former Mitchell School into a museum or event space with an adjacent public park; an expanded DeLeon Plaza with picnic tables and food trucks; and a small boutique hotel located just off the plaza.
When asked by multiple commissioners how the city plans to make this redevelopment happen, Garza said local officials believe their vision for downtown will help attract private investment to the area.
“We need better balance,” he said. “We need a more diverse mix of uses so that we can have higher density 24/7, so that there are more entertainment and dining options downtown that can survive.”
He also laid out several potential funding streams to support downtown development, including funds from the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation and Hotel Occupancy Tax, as well as a newly proposed Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, which would not create a new tax, but rather allocate some of the property tax from existing downtown property into a special fund dedicated to downtown improvements.
That proposal is likely to bring in nearly $9 million in revenue, and that estimate is likely highly conservative, Garza said.
A public meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts to discuss the reinvestment zone proposal.
