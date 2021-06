House Bill 1869

The city initially opposed the passage of House Bill 1869. In its original form, the bill would have required most debt obligations that had not been approved by voters in an election be financed through the city’s maintenance and operations tax rate, which cannot be increased by more than 3.5% without voter approval.

“If this were to pass,” said City Attorney Thomas Gwosdz, during a City Council meeting in April, “it would limit our ability to serve our infrastructure needs.”

The bill was substantially amended before passing out of both the House and the Senate and being signed into law by Governor Gregg Abbott on Tuesday.

The amendments make allowances for city projects related to street and road repairs and public safety facilities among others. The city would have liked to see projects related to public libraries added to the bill as well, but as it stands now, the city will need to go through the bond approval process for any large library-related projects that may come up.

“There were a lot of people who put in a lot of work to make sure that bill would allow cities to do the kinds of projects that we need to do, while still offering voters the opportunity to weigh in on discretionary projects,” said Gwosdz.