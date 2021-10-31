The Victoria City Council will hold a final hearing on the proposed animal-related city codes before taking a final vote.
Among other things, the current codes eliminate the previously proposed cap on the number of dogs, cats or chickens that can be kept at one home, eliminates proposed fees for surrender of animals, and will require outdoor cats to be spayed and neutered.
Cat DeLaura is the local government reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She was born in Texas, but grew up in Virginia. She came back to Texas to get her masters in Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
