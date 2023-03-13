Jessica Berger, who has been running the Victoria Public Library as assistant director, was promoted to library director, City Manager Jesús Garza said on Monday.

The appointment was effective Monday, and Berger, who has been with the library 22 years, said she’s hitting the ground running.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” she said. “We have a lot of things planned ahead for the future.”

One of those things is implementing the strategic plan, which will be brought before City Council next month. It will include an expansion of services and, very likely, a larger library.

“I’ve been fortunate to see how the library has been able to evolve and do some great things,” Berger said.

Garza said there were two other finalists and he was trying to find someone who “would be the right fit to help us through the next 18 months, because there’s a lot of things that we’re working through related to the library.

“Like a new master plan, for example,” he continued. “For the first time, we’re going to be having conversations about expanding the physical footprint of the library. You know, that hasn’t happened since 1975.”

Berger has been assistant director since 2016. Since November, she’s been interim library director following the resignation of Dayna Williams-Capone the prior month.

One aspect of her new role will be working closely with the new members of the library advisory board, which has several new members, most of whom have issues with some aspect of the library’s collections.

Berger said she “gets along” with the board’s members.

Garza agreed.

“It was important for me to very specifically try and seek out individuals that potentially could help with implementation of a new master plan and a new strategic plan that is going to contain different things that it just had never contained before,” he said.

One of the two other finalists was from out of state and worked as library director in other systems. The other was from Texas, Garza said, from a larger library system with branches common in larger cities. He said he was pleased that the two brought with them praise for Victoria’s library but felt Berger would best be able to help the local program because her experience at this library was a huge advantage.

“What I’m really trying to convey in that is that despite these other finalists having experiences in larger systems, or having experience in building libraries or stuff like that, that experience didn’t outweigh, to me, the experience that Jessica brings, because of her knowledge of the community and the library system here,” Garza said

Berger earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Houston-Victoria and her master’s in information and library science from Texas Women’s University, according to Garza’s email. There, she was a member of the Transforming Libraries into Community Anchors in Rural Texas program.

She may be in for a bumpy ride at first, following on Williams-Capone’s departure after new advisory board members were appointed.

Williams-Capone’s resignation letter noted she felt the city did not value her opinions or input. Her departure capped a year that saw public debate over the presence of LGBTQ books in the library, revisions to the library’s collections policy and the new board appointments by city and county leaders.

“I feel like that the city council had their own opinions of what they wanted, that did not want to take into account my professional opinions and the work I’ve done over 15 years to develop very good policies for that library,” Williams-Capone said at the time.

Many of the new appointments to the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board had previously requested that certain books containing LGBTQ themes be reconsidered; library staff had reconsidered and kept the books in place.

Williams-Capone said the decision to appoint those residents to the board “makes a statement as to what the City Council wants their library advisory board to have as representatives.”

“Ultimately, Jessica’s rapport with the community and stakeholders and her knowledge of the library and our community, I think, are going to pay dividends,” Garza said.