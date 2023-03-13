Jessica Berger, who has been running the Victoria Public Library as assistant director, was promoted to library director, City Manager Jesús Garza said in a note to members of the library advisory board on Monday.

"It truly was a very competitive process with three very qualified finalists," Garza wrote. "Ultimately, it was evident that the value that Jessica brings to the role far outweighed the experiences from the other finalists. Consequently, beginning this week, Jessica will officially become our next Library Director."

Berger has been assistant director since 2016. Since November, she's been interim library director following the resignation of Dayna Williams-Capone the prior month.

Berger earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Houston-Victoria and her master's in information and library science from Texas Women's University, according to Garza's email. There, she was a member of the Transforming Libraries into Community Anchors in Rural Texas program.

She has been with the library 22 years, earlier as the library's communication services manager.

"Jessica has been involved in the development and implementation process of two library strategic plans and two library renovations," Garza wrote. "Her goal has always been to be a supportive and encouraging member of the team.

She has seen hundreds of instances where the library has provided positive change in the community she serves and loves and welcomes the opportunity to continue this work in her new leadership role," he wrote.

Williams-Capone's resignation letter noted she felt the city did not value her opinions or input. Her departure capped a year that saw public debate over the presence of LGBTQ books in the library, revisions to the library’s collections policy and new appointments to the library’s advisory board.

“I feel like that the city council had their own opinions of what they wanted, that did not want to take into account my professional opinions and the work I’ve done over 15 years to develop very good policies for that library,” Williams-Capone said about discussions over revisions to the collections policy.

Many of the new appointments to the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board had previously requested that certain books containing LGBTQ themes be reconsidered.

Williams-Capone said the decision to appoint those residents to the board “makes a statement as to what the city council wants their library advisory board to have as representatives.”

