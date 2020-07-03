The City of Victoria has terminated its local order to wear facial coverings, canceled several events expected to gather more than 10 people and closed some park amenities in response to the orders issued Thursday by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
The governor's orders take effect at 12:01 p.m. Friday and will require people in counties in Texas with confirmed COVID-19 case counts of more than 20 to wear facial coverings in public and restrict outdoor gatherings or groups of more than 10 people, unless exempted, and wherever 6-feet social distancing is not able to be maintained.
To abide by the governor's orders, Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy signed an order Thursday and effective 12:01 p.m. Friday that terminates the city’s July 1 additional hygiene measures. To view the order, visit www.victoriatx.gov/639/COVID-19-Local-and-State-Orders.
