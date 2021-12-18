When the first deer came into view of the temporary deer blind where Alyse Gonzales, 16, sat with her father and a volunteer hunting guide in Riverside park, she knew she had to take it.
Alyse had hunted before, but she was still nervous in the cold morning air as she took her first shot. Before the hunters' first break at 9 a.m., Alyse had killed two does.
Alyse was one of six Victoria area kids to participate in the city’s very first Texas Youth Hunting Program, a program put on by Texas Wildlife Association and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“It’s really exciting, and there’s a lot of pressure,” said Alyse. “There’s pressure because you’re taking on something that’s the first time they’ve ever done it in history, so it’s like we have to do this right and get everything right.”
The idea for the historic hunt began nearly five years ago, said Mayor Jeff Bauknight. At the time he was a Councilmember and listening to a presentation on the deer population in Riverside Park. That’s when he asked, why couldn’t we do a hunt there?
It took nearly half a decade, but on Dec. 10, most of the city’s largest park closed for nearly two days to let the six chosen kids hunt deer and hogs.
While no hogs were killed, 18 does and one buck were harvested during the weekend. Kids learned from volunteer experts about how to hunt, field dress the dead deer, cook venison and other skills and techniques related to hunting, camping and wildlife.
“It’s not just about hunting and killing animals, it’s about just the whole experience of being out in nature,” said Kimberly Zygmant, assistant director at Victoria’s Parks & Recreation department.
The selection process for who was chosen to attend prioritized kids who had never hunted before, said Zygmant. Two of the kids last weekend had never hunted before, while one had hunted but never killed a deer.
“The main goal was to give youth, who don’t have the opportunity usually, the chance to learn about hunting and camping and the great outdoors and the conservationism that comes along with that,” said Bauknight. “And that just happens to coincide with population control of the deer.”
While beautiful, the deer do pose health risks, he said, mentioning chronic wasting and Lyme disease. Plus, because of an increased deer population in Riverside Park, the deer are not always getting the nutrition and food they need, said Trey Barron, wildlife diversity biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“The first thing I noticed is that they’re incredibly lean compared to a lot of other deer that are being shot in this area,” Barron said of the four deer harvested Saturday morning.
The ideal deer-to-acre ratio for a healthy herd is one deer to 10 acres. According to estimates calculated through three spotlight surveys conducted in August, Riverside Park’s ratio is closer to one deer per 7.5 acres, said wildlife biologist Shannon Grubbs.
But the highlight for many of the program's coordinators and attendees was the camaraderie and moments spent together over the weekend.
“I highly suggest for parents to do this with their kids. The one-on-one time that you spend with your kids is amazing,” said Charlie Gonzales, Alyse’s father.
Sharing the experience of hunting with your kid is really special, said Bauknight.
“More important to me than the harvesting of any animal is all that time you get to spend with your child or the companions you’re hunting with,” he said. “That’s some of the best times that I’ve had. Not the actual hunt part but the camaraderie and fellowship with the people you’re doing it with.”
Despite some concerns from residents about the safety of having a hunt in the park, Zygmant said she felt confident in the safety measures. Gates into the park were locked. Barricades were placed on the sidewalks and nearly 11,000 feet of caution tape was strung through the trees and other areas of the park where barricades could not be erected.
As an additional safety measure, the kids were only allowed to load one shell into their shotguns at a time, she said, which was given to them by their guardian once they had determined they had a safe, legal and ethical shot.
Zygmant said she’s hopeful the program will have a future in Riverside Park.
“I know that there’s some people that don’t look upon this activity as worthwhile, and that’s fine,” said Bauknight. “But I believe in it. I believe it’s important that we share this with the next generation, and as a city, I hope that we can continue the program going forward.”
