When Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, the city's surface water treatment plant lost power. As a result, Victoria residents were under a boil water notice for days.
To avoid that in the future, the city has invested in generators that will not only help ensure clean water continues to flow, but also keep critical support facilities powered in the event of a disaster.
The city's surface water treatment plant inherently has built-in redundancy when it comes to power supply, City Manager Jesús Garza said. Before Harvey, the plant had two power lines running to it, one being its primary and the other an auxiliary if the primary power line was knocked down.
"When Harvey hit, it knocked down both of them," Garza said.
To prevent a service disruption again and to insulate the city in the event of similar disasters, it has bought generators not only for the water treatment plant but also for the police department/city hall and the community center, which will be key support structures in the event of a disaster, he said.
The generators at the surface water treatment plant and the regional waste water treatment plant were acquired as part of lease-to-buy agreements paid for through the city's utility funds and general funds. The agreement for the wastewater plant generator is about $980,000 with an annual payment of $72,000.
The water treatment plant generator is about $721,000 with annual payments of $52,000.
"Now there are three different power supplies for the water treatment plant so that services won't be interrupted," he said.
The generators at the Victoria Community Center and City Hall/the Victoria Police Department were mostly funded by the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program from the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
Further infrastructure improvements are expected as the city was awarded $6,056,722 from the Texas General Land Office from its Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Relief project, said Victoria Grant Administrator Katy Connally.
The grant funds the installation of floodgates and pump stations in vulnerable low-to-moderate income areas along the Guadalupe River that flooded after the hurricane, Connally said.
The city was also awarded $2,441,508 for a voluntary buyout program to purchase homes with repetitive flood loss.
Both of these projects are nearing completion, she said.
The city is also investing in an upgraded supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, Garza said. The outdated system was an issue during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.
With the improved SCADA, the city will be able to quickly identify and correct problems in the water system, he said.
"While there is no telling what could happen in the event of a disaster, we're in a much better place than we were before Harvey," Garza said.