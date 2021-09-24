Chief Animal Control Officer Jose Flores, left, with Scott Buchanan, a senior animal control officer, during one of the city's town hall meetings to address residents' concerns about the proposed animal city codes.
The city of Victoria plans to cut many of the most controversial aspects of the proposed animal-related city codes, according to discussions during a City Council work session Friday.
"There is a significant amount of community information that we've been reviewing to try and reach this point today," said city attorney Thomas Gwosdz, who presented the staff's proposals to council Friday.
Cat DeLaura is the local government reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She was born in Texas, but grew up in Virginia. She came back to Texas to get her masters in Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
