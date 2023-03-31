Across Victoria, there are grungy lots overgrown with weeds, filled with junk and housing that isn't safe for people to live in. These lots are accumulating code enforcement property tax liens from maintenance that the city of Victoria has taken to address the blight these lots put on neighborhoods.
However, the city of Victoria is looking to forgive code enforcement liens in the name of affordable housing if the property owners are willing to donate the lots to the Victoria Housing Finance Corporation.
The code enforcement department sends work orders to the environmental services department each day to do junk pickup or take care of the overgrown lots, said Darryl Lesak, environmental services director.
"It's complaint based, between people calling in and code enforcement seeing it," said Lesak. "We can have 10-12 in a day, or we can have three in a day."
Since October, the city has taken on cleaning up these properties in-house instead of hiring a contractor, he said, which has proven to be much more cost-effective.
For the crews going out to clean up the junk and push back the overgrowth, it is an enjoyable experience making the city cleaner.
As crews take care of the trash and junk that litter the lots and trim the weeds, flowers and tall grass, it often creates a ripple effect in the neighborhood as people catch the bug to do yard work themselves.
"It makes the neighbors think, 'Yeah, maybe I should clean my yard up. Maybe I should go outside and clean my yard before I get fined,'" Jonathan Drozd, environmental services worker.
It often leads the surrounding community to get their own mowers out while the crews are still working, said Jenna Austin, environmental services worker.
However, the lots these crews take care of often don't have that infectious benefit. They are often abandoned houses that need to be demolished or empty lots with nothing but the litter and overgrowth to occupy them. The environmental services and code enforcement departments have to regularly come out to these lots, resulting in code enforcement liens accumulating with each service.
In some cases, it results in code enforcement liens accumulating in excess of the property's value, said Julie Fulgham, development services director.
Last year, the city started an infill housing program aimed at purchasing local abandoned properties and lots with unclear ownership to redevelop them into affordable housing.
While people have tried to take part, the city is still unable to acquire properties through the infill housing program as the process of clearing up the housing titles is challenging, Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne said.
By adding an abatement program to forgive code enforcement liens, the city is hoping to complement the infill housing program, which started last year, Etienne said.
The abatement program isn't just exclusively for weedy lots either. It can also apply to properties with any sort of code enforcement lien that is up to date with property taxes, Fulgham said.
Many of these vacant lots and abandoned properties have ownership issues, but if there is a property that an owner is willing to donate to the Victoria Housing Finance Corporation, it can become much more productive for the city, Etienne said.
With the program being in its first year, the city plans to accept only 10 properties.
Most of the vacant lots around the community are in Queen City, Silver City and the south side of Victoria, but they exist everywhere and the city will accept them wherever they are, Etienne said.
"If you donate your lot, you can help eliminate blight," he said. "It can also be repositioned for affordable workforce housing because we want to build affordable housing on those vacant lots and get those properties back on the tax rolls and help revitalize our neighborhoods. At the moment, we have thousands of vacant lots that are blighted and not contributing to the tax rolls. So if anyone donates, it will be a great service to the city and our community."
Effectively, it will raise all ships in Victoria, Etienne said.