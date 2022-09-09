A lawsuit has been filed in Victoria County accusing a lawyer whose death this year remains under investigation of sexual misconduct with a minor who he was appointed to represent.
The case was immediately sealed by 135th District Judge Stephen Williams, who then departed for the Labor Day holiday and an out-of-town conference, court officials said.
It was unclear why Williams sealed the lawsuit, and legal experts questioned whether the actions properly kept the case from public access.
Williams sealed the suit against the late attorney Patrick Cullen last week. It was to remain sealed until he could see it when he returns from the conference, according to a spokesperson in the district clerk’s office.
The Victoria Advocate asked the clerk’s office for a copy of the order sealing the lawsuit, but a reporter was told nothing could be provided regarding the case until a district judge authorizes its release.
Before a judge seals civil court records, state law states several steps must first be taken, outside of extraordinary circumstances. None of those steps were documented by the clerk’s office when the Advocate requested them.
“An order sealing court records is supposed to be open,” said attorney James Hemphill, who provides services to the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas and is on its board of directors. “Before there is any permanent sealing of records there is supposed to be notice and hearing and anyone can go to that hearing and be heard, including the press, who can say ‘We object to the sealing.’ But there is a procedure that is supposed to be followed under Texas Rules for Civil Procedure Rule 76a for the sealing of court records.”
Given the information available about the case, it is questionable whether proper procedures were followed, Hemphill said. But he could not comment in specifics on the case without seeing the whole case file, which is sealed, Hemphill said. There may be a reason for it to be sealed, but with the little information provided it is unclear.
The Advocate obtained the teen’s original petition from her legal team. The girl, who is identified as Jane Doe, alleges she was sexually molested and assaulted by Cullen while she was still a minor. She is now 18.
In the petition, she claims he told her to strip, and out of fear of reprisal reluctantly undressed. Cullen then took explicit photos of her and had her engage in sexual performance.
The girl was coerced by Cullen in 2020, when she was 16 years old and he was her court-appointed attorney, said her attorney, Stephen Carrigan of the Carrigan & Anderson firm in Corpus Christi.
The incident happened when the girl was invited by another minor to a party, Carrigan said. Carrigan claims he has a photograph from the incident.
Cullen died in January at 73 and his death remains under investigation by the Victoria Police Department, said department spokesman David Brogger.
VPD had not received any sex abuse allegations about Cullen prior to his death, Brogger said.
Will Franklin, chief deputy at the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office echoed Brogger’s comments, saying the agency has not received any similar allegations about Cullen.
Cullen was found with a phone charging cable wrapped around his neck, according to his autopsy report. But due to decomposition, it remains unclear if that was the cause of death.
The Advocate reached out to Jean Cullen, executor of Patrick Cullen’s estate, for comment, but several phone calls were not returned. She is also named in the lawsuit as the executor of his estate.
Carrigan said he was curious as to why the case was sealed, as it is unusual for a judge to seal the case without first notifying involved parties of a hearing or motion to seal, or order sealing a case. He received no such notices and no gag order was issued for the case since it has been filed, he said.
Under rule 76A court records may be sealed only upon a party’s written motion, and a temporary order sealing the case may be issued after such a motion is filed and notice provided to any parties involved in the case.
“Judge Williams is one of my favorite judges,” he said. “I’m just baffled.”
The suit seeks $250,000 to $1 million in damages from Cullen’s estate, according to the petition.
The Advocate first was told by the district clerk’s office Williams ordered it sealed due to the nature of the case so he could read it following the Labor Day holiday. When the Advocate asked the district clerk’s office for the file following the holiday, the office said district judges were away at a conference and a date had not been set for a hearing on the case being sealed had been set.
Carrigan is under probation by the Texas Bar Association, but he is still allowed to fully practice as an attorney. His probation is unrelated to the case, he said.