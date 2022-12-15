Some jobs require a worker to put on different hats and, according to Clint Ives, the position of Victoria County commissioner is one example.

As the representative for Precinct 4, Ives has a hard hat for construction jobs and another one for his white-collar tasks.

"My primary focus was on rural infrastructure," said Ives, whose 12-year tenure as county commissioner ends on Jan. 1. "I live 20 miles from town, where 40% of rural roadways were outdated when I took office."

Ives said he wanted to replace gravel roads in his precinct — there were 62 miles of them in 2011. The county implemented a road-paving program, which had the funding to repave 4 miles of gravel road per year when it launched.

With more grants and partnerships going toward road upgrades, the county can now cover 10 to 12 miles a year.

"We've successfully cut the number in half, from 62 miles to down in the low 30s," Ives said. "It's a great achievement, and I give a lot of credit to my precinct staff for the advancements they made."

The staff Ives referred to is a road and bridge maintenance crew consisting of nine members, led by precinct foreman Greg Kutec.

Ives took his "business hat" off the hook a few times, like when he helped the commissioners court establish a county engineer position and when the county leaders added subdivision construction regulations in 2018.

"We wanted to protect the neighborhoods of the future," Ives said. "The worst thing for a couple is when they buy a dream home that gets ruined by floodwaters. That's a nightmare."

During his service, Ives supported a step pay plan for law enforcement officers.

"It structures salaries in a way that incentivize young deputies to grow their skills," Ives said.

While serving as a county commissioner, Ives said he noticed how Victoria County employees maintain a "sense of family."

"There's been this mindset of family since Day 1," Ives said. "We have an unspoken 'family first' policy that has driven to make sure we take care of each other, like how you take care of your family during a crisis."

Ives said County Grant Administrator Robin Knipling, Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer and Sheriff Justin Marr stepped up to do good work during his time as a county commissioner.

When Ives' successor Kenneth Sexton joins the commissioners court next month, the current Precinct 4 leader hopes the new member will abide by a personal mantra.

"Keep your gratitude higher than your expectations," Ives said. "If you're thankful for what you have, then you'll be fine."

After leaving the commissioners court, Ives will focus on building Crossroads Insurance, the independent insurance agency he founded this year. He hopes his new business will secure land for a brick-and-mortar site in the first quarter of 2023.

The outgoing county commissioner will also spend some time fishing out out in Matagorda and San Antonio bays next year.

Ives, 42, lives in Inez with his wife Jennifer and three sons, Cole, 14; John, 13 and Max, 10.