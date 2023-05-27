The Bloomington High School 2023 graduating class of 54 students is small, but the close-knit class was beaming with pride Friday during their graduation ceremony as they walked the halls of their high school for the final time.

While family and friends piled into the Mabel E. Wyatt Auditorium in anticipation of seeing their graduates, the students put on their caps and gowns in the halls and classrooms they spent the last four years.

With the lights dimmed within the school, the graduates were lined up by the staff that had taught them. As the clock approached 7 p.m., the graduates left the hall of learning they knew for the final time and entered the auditorium with family and friends waving and recording them.

As the ceremony commenced, faculty members and students alike reminisced about the last few years and got emotional as the chapter ended.

Shirley Mumphord, an educator of 47 years, presented the top 10 students of the class and their plans after graduation, giving each of them advice and praising each of them for their hard work.

As each student got their diploma, family and friends cheered loudly with pride, with some even pulling their students to the side to take pictures before returning to their seats on stage.

The graduates soon would exit the auditorium through the recessional and, upon exiting, embrace each other and their families. Their high school journey had officially been completed. Now they're on to the next one.

The Victoria Advocate asked a few of the Bloomington High School students, "How has going to a small high school prepared you for success after graduation?" These were some of their responses:

"It was good. The teachers here were good and did all their best for the seniors."

— Timothy Balades, 19, plans to work for White Trash Services after graduation.

"It taught me a lot of things. It taught me how to work hard, and it taught me a lot of things I didn't know about myself. One of my teachers taught me how to control my anxiety, which helped me a lot because I have bad anxiety. They helped me a lot."

— Rose De La Vega, 18, plans to go to Victoria College to get her basics on route to becoming an animator after graduation.

"I attended big school, Victoria East High School, my freshman year with more opportunities but with less attention. I found out I had disabilities with learning and wasn't given the attention I needed. So now at this school I did. So it helped me realize I had problems learning."

— Alexandria Garcia, 18, plans to attend Victoria College for her basic on route to career in game design.

"It's helped me realize that nobody really cares, I guess. Nobody cares about who you are so you can grow and be yourself and you don't have to worry about what anyone thinks."

— Gracie Arredondo, 18, plans to attend Victoria College on route to a career as nurse.

"Living in a small town, there are a lot of people who don't have as much opportunity as we do now, and I think with that we can take advantage and do better for our future, so we don't have to follow the same steps as our parents."

— Destiny Torres, 17, plans to attend college but is undecided on where she will go or what career she will pursue.