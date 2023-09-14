Bo Robinson and Richard Whitaker were acquainted, but got to know each other better when they served on the selection committee for the Texas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Robinson and Whitaker were roommates when the game was played at coaching school in Fort Worth.
“We were just two country boys,” Whitaker said. “We hit it off and became great friends at that moment.”
Whitaker and Robinson were on opposite sides of the field when Calhoun and La Vernia squared off a few years back, and the friendly rivalry was renewed last season when Robinson’s Yoakum team captured a 28-21 win over Whitaker’s Calhoun team in Port Lavaca.
Yoakum (2-1), ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, Division I, takes on Calhoun (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Yoakum’s Bulldog Stadium.
“Traditionally, it wouldn’t be a good matchup for us,” Robinson said. “We’ve been scrimmaging but neither one of us could find a game so we played.”
But coaches have been successful in their profession. Whitaker turned around a struggling Calhoun program and has 177 career wins.
Robinson led Yoakum to 2016 state final and has 205 career wins.
Robinson and Whitaker talk often during the season, but they aren’t shy about pulling pranks on each other.
Whitaker remembers giving his coaches shirts before playing La Vernia in Port Lavaca.
One of his coaches left a shirt in the La Vernia dressing room. Robinson found the shirt and a hat, and snapped a picture of himself wearing both and sent it to Whitaker.
Whitaker didn’t have his phone on the field and didn’t see the picture until after the game.
But he decided to get back at Whitaker by calling his principal and telling her someone had stolen some shirts and he had a picture of the person.
The La Vernia principal went along with the joke and summoned Robinson to the office before showing him the picture.
Neither coach has gone to such extremes this week — as far as is known — but Robinson did call Whitaker and asked him how he fared against a certain defense, forcing him to prepare for that defense.
“I love him as a friend, but he’s a hard guy to coach against,” Whitaker said. “He has a great defensive mind and is certainly going to give us a challenge.”
The game figures to be a contrast of styles between Calhoun’s option attack and Yoakum’s big-play offense.
“You just don’t see that offense much anymore.” Robinson said. “It’s a good physical game. Trying to get ready to play that in three days is kind of tough. But we got a bunch of old coaches who have played against that before.”
Whitaker is concerned about keeping pace with the Bulldogs’ speed. Yoakum scored four of its five touchdowns in last week’s loss to Cuero from 17 yards or farther.
“They’ve got so many tremendous athletes and they’re doing a great job of utilizing those guys,” Whitaker said. “You can have athletes, but if you don’t know how to use them, it doesn’t do any good.
"They’re doing a great job of getting those guys out in the area. They’re quarterback is very mobile and he’s moving around in the pocket and finding open guys and they’re making big plays.”