As you walk into the museum Saturday, the activities on hand were saber-toothed tigers crafted from paper, magnet mammoths and skull terrariums.
While attendance was sparse due to weather, families and children were all smiles taking part in the activities.
Yoakum resident Zachary Hinojosa, 11, participated in various activities throughout the week and made his own miniature skull terrarium with a gopher or mink skull.
Museum staff guided Zachary through building a terrarium with a small plant pot, soil, succulent plant, accent rock and the small mammal skull.
"I was here last year, and I wanted to make more new stuff," he said.
Zachary is uncertain he will put his new terrarium-building skills to the test on something larger, but he did enjoy the experience.
The goal of the activities is to get children to see animals in a different light, particularly those that aren't thought of as local animals, Quintero said.
Whether it be introducing the attendees to the ornate box turtle — a land turtle that often gets confused for a water turtle by people, resulting in unintentional drownings — or the nocturnal ringtail cat, they learned about animals they don't often see throughout the week through the activities and displays, she said.
"We don't see those animals much anymore," Quintero said. "But they are native to Texas."
The museum hopes to revisit terrarium building as an activity on a larger scale after seeing how this one panned out, she said.
"We notice people are doing them relatively quickly, so if we make them bigger and possibly a little bit more detail-oriented, we can possibly make a full-day workshop out of it," Quintero said.
As a museum, the goal is to help educate people by bringing things they wouldn't otherwise encounter under one roof, she said. During spring break, the exhibits, along with the activities, spark the children's minds to ask questions and better understand the Coastal Bend region.
Victoria resident Peter DeVries, 47, enjoyed Saturday's activities with his two sons, Ben DeVries, 8, and Arthur DeVries, 5, as a way to get out despite the weather.
The activities there allow his sons to engage organically with something they may not see as part of their regular education and spark interest, DeVries said.
"These are really useful because it's something for the kids to do and gets them more exposure to a variety of different things," he said. "It helps to maintain that interest in learning."
At the end of the day, DeVries said that experience helps make his sons overall more well-rounded.
The next series of activities for the museum will be its summer camps although nothing has been finalized yet as to what those activities will be, Quintero said.
