Trey Ganem, the man behind dozens of custom coffins for shooting victims near and far, will speak to a Victoria group known for its creative thinking.

Ganem was most recently in the news after customizing coffins for victims of the Uvalde massacre, in which 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were slain by a gunman weilding a semiautomatic rifle, but his company, SoulShine Industries, has been providing such custom work for years following such horrific events.

Ganem started his business 11 years ago, he said. The death of a friend when he was 17 inspired the idea.

Ganem previously donated custom caskets to victims of the Sutherland Springs case in 2017, among others, and a friend in law enforcement reached out to see whether he again could step up to help the Uvalde families.

“Being a mass shooting in a small community, it tears up the whole community. It’s not just one family,” Ganem said at the time.

Ganem will speak at the Innovation Collective's Fireside Chat on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be in the second-floor auditorium at 120 S. Main St., Victoria.

"I'm so excited to be doing the Fireside Chat with Trey Ganem," said Karissa Winters, the Innovation Collective's community lead. "He cares so much about others and it shows through his actions. His journey is really interesting and one I am excited for him to share his story with our community."

Food will be served by Ventura's Tamales and drinks will be providerd by Moonshine Drinkery.

The event is free.