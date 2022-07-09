Trey Ganem, the man behind dozens of custom coffins for shooting victims near and far, will speak to a Victoria group known for its creative thinking.
Ganem was most recently in the news after customizing coffins for victims of the Uvalde massacre, in which 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were slain by a gunman weilding a semiautomatic rifle, but his company, SoulShine Industries, has been providing such custom work for years following such horrific events.
Ganem started his business 11 years ago, he said. The death of a friend when he was 17 inspired the idea.
Ganem previously donated custom caskets to victims of the Sutherland Springs case in 2017, among others, and a friend in law enforcement reached out to see whether he again could step up to help the Uvalde families.
“Being a mass shooting in a small community, it tears up the whole community. It’s not just one family,” Ganem said at the time.
Trey Ganem in his office at his business, SoulShine, in Edna. Ganem modifies caskets with specific designs and does readings as a medium, which is the focus of the A&E show titled “Trey the Texas Medium.”
Tao Martinez, of Illinois, pulls grass from beneath a cross carried by Hannah Krueger. The Rev. Van Jordan, right, of Port Arthur, approaches to help. The group set crosses in front of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in 2017.
Trey Ganem created five caskets for the children who died in the fire in Edna. He was able to talk with the family and find out how he could design each casket to represent the individuality of the children. The boys caskets are in the theme of the Edna Cowboys, Call of Duty, and WWE, and the girl's are in the theme of the movie "Frozen."
Trey Ganem, an artist and and custom casket designer, made personalized caskets for the five children killed in an Edna fire Tuesday. "Caskets to me, represent the individuality of a person," Ganem said. "I want to add life to death."
On Wednesday Trey Ganem started creating these four caskets, as well as one more, for the five children who died in the fire in Edna on Tuesday. He was able to talk with the family and find out how he could design each casket to represent the individuality of the children. The boys caskets are in the theme of the Edna Cowboys, Call of Duty, and WWE, and the girl's are in the theme of the movie "Frozen."
Try Ganem puts the final touches on the WWE themed casket that he created for Julian Ortiz. In February of this year Trey Ganem took a 22-year-old dream and started a new business customizing funeral caskets. This week he created five individualized caskets for the children who died in the fire in Edna on Tuesday. Ganem's son played football with Noah Ortiz, and Ganem said he felt blessed to be able to give this gift to the family.
In February of this year Trey Ganem took a 22-year-old dream and started a new business customizing funeral caskets. This week he created five individualized caskets for the children who died in the fire in Edna on Tuesday. Ganem's son played football with Noah Ortiz, and Ganem said he felt blessed to be able to give this gift to the family.
Noah Ortiz's football helmet will be placed on the top of his casket next to his number. "Noah has made an impact on so many," said Trey Ganem, the designer who created the caskets for the five children who died in a fire in Edna on Tuesday. "Now we know he is a hero, he is an angel."
Trey Ganem has started a new business customizing funeral caskets for adults and children. Finished in bright hues of green and brown the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle design is derived from the popular movie characters.
Stepping in to fill a special need he saw in the funeral industry, Trey Ganem takes a stock casket off the shelf and transforms it into a custom one-of-a-kind creation. Starting with a new paint scheme in his paint shop, Ganem also tweaks the hues of the handles and inserts unique fabrics and liners.
Trey Ganem is the man who steps in when tragedy strikes to help families cope with their losses. He decorates caskets for victims, such as those killed last week in Uvalde. The caskets often are donated, and GoFundMe backers help cover other costs.
Trey Ganem in his office at his business, SoulShine, in Edna. Ganem modifies caskets with specific designs and does readings as a medium, which is the focus of the A&E show titled “Trey the Texas Medium.”
Tao Martinez, of Illinois, pulls grass from beneath a cross carried by Hannah Krueger. The Rev. Van Jordan, right, of Port Arthur, approaches to help. The group set crosses in front of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in 2017.
Trey Ganem created five caskets for the children who died in the fire in Edna. He was able to talk with the family and find out how he could design each casket to represent the individuality of the children. The boys caskets are in the theme of the Edna Cowboys, Call of Duty, and WWE, and the girl's are in the theme of the movie "Frozen."
Trey Ganem, an artist and and custom casket designer, made personalized caskets for the five children killed in an Edna fire Tuesday. "Caskets to me, represent the individuality of a person," Ganem said. "I want to add life to death."
On Wednesday Trey Ganem started creating these four caskets, as well as one more, for the five children who died in the fire in Edna on Tuesday. He was able to talk with the family and find out how he could design each casket to represent the individuality of the children. The boys caskets are in the theme of the Edna Cowboys, Call of Duty, and WWE, and the girl's are in the theme of the movie "Frozen."
Try Ganem puts the final touches on the WWE themed casket that he created for Julian Ortiz. In February of this year Trey Ganem took a 22-year-old dream and started a new business customizing funeral caskets. This week he created five individualized caskets for the children who died in the fire in Edna on Tuesday. Ganem's son played football with Noah Ortiz, and Ganem said he felt blessed to be able to give this gift to the family.
In February of this year Trey Ganem took a 22-year-old dream and started a new business customizing funeral caskets. This week he created five individualized caskets for the children who died in the fire in Edna on Tuesday. Ganem's son played football with Noah Ortiz, and Ganem said he felt blessed to be able to give this gift to the family.
Noah Ortiz's football helmet will be placed on the top of his casket next to his number. "Noah has made an impact on so many," said Trey Ganem, the designer who created the caskets for the five children who died in a fire in Edna on Tuesday. "Now we know he is a hero, he is an angel."
Trey Ganem has started a new business customizing funeral caskets for adults and children. Finished in bright hues of green and brown the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle design is derived from the popular movie characters.
Stepping in to fill a special need he saw in the funeral industry, Trey Ganem takes a stock casket off the shelf and transforms it into a custom one-of-a-kind creation. Starting with a new paint scheme in his paint shop, Ganem also tweaks the hues of the handles and inserts unique fabrics and liners.
Ganem will speak at the Innovation Collective's Fireside Chat on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be in the second-floor auditorium at 120 S. Main St., Victoria.
"I'm so excited to be doing the Fireside Chat with Trey Ganem," said Karissa Winters, the Innovation Collective's community lead. "He cares so much about others and it shows through his actions. His journey is really interesting and one I am excited for him to share his story with our community."
Food will be served by Ventura's Tamales and drinks will be providerd by Moonshine Drinkery.
The event is free.
