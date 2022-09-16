A U.S. Census Bureau report this week may have clarified for Texans what folks in Victoria County have known around here for some time: the Latino population is now the largest in the Lone Star State, just edging out the Anglo community by about 300,000 people.
According to the American Communities Survey, which was conducted by the Census Bureau but is not an official census, there are some 11.9 million Hispanic people in Texas vs. 11.6 million White people who are not considered Latinos. Hispanics make up 40% of Texans and Anglos make up 39%.
The report was released as Hispanic Heritage Month got underway on Thursday.
While the American Communities Survey is not official, it closely matches the official tally as of July 2021, which had slightly more Anglos in Texas than Latinos, 40.3% compared with 40.2%.
In Victoria County, Latinos comprise 49.1% of the population vs. Anglos at 42.5%.
According to the Texas Demographic Center, the state's Hispanic population grew by 21% since 2010 and Mexicans are the largest ethnic group among them, representing 83% of the Latino population.
The Black community makes up 6.5% of the county's population and 13.2% of the state's.
One thing is for certain, the diversity in our community and in our state gives Texas and Victoria County a wonderful blend we should all recognize and cherish. It means our flavor palate is well accommodated by the rich and varied heritage of this area and the state as a whole. It means we get to know people who don't look like us, no matter what "us" looks like.
Blended friends, blended families and blended communities should make us all more empathetic to those around us. But these blends should also show every single one of us just how similar we are to one another. Sure, different backgrounds. But not that different.
For instance, I'm about as white bread as they come. I was raised by a single mother, never met my father. I raised six kids in a blended family of which two were from my wife's first marriage. No matter your background, race, ethnicity or religion, you know someone like me.
So what I hope the numbers from the Census Bureau show us, really, is that we are all neighbors. In Texas, that's 29.5 million people and in Victoria County, it's nearly 91,000 souls.
I've met dozens of those 91,000 neighbors of mine since moving here earlier this year, and I hope to meet dozens and dozens more moving forward. I'll tell you, most folks are good neighbors and want nothing but the best for others and for the community. And these folks, they all looked to me like Texans. Not White Texans, Latino Texans, Black Texans.
Wouldn't it be nice if we all could come together, all ethnicities, races, religions and political persuasions, and work toward a common goal, like improving this community and helping those neighbors who need our help? I know, pie in the sky, right? But it doesn't have to be.