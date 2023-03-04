“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people.” – Cartoonist Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip “Dilbert”
In the past few weeks, hundreds of newspapers have discontinued carrying the long-running “Dilbert” comic strip after its author made a racially offensive remark. The nerdy office worker is still on our pages, but only briefly.
I want to be transparent with you, since that’s what we at the Advocate demand of our government leaders and others. We didn’t pull the strip right away because of the way our production is handled and because we had no replacement. We’ve had a few comments online questioning why it remains. I’m sure there are some who will question why it is going away, as well. And I hope that in “Dilbert’s” departure, you will help be a part of the solution.
Let me explain. The strip’s creator, Scott Adams, nearly two weeks ago delivered an online tirade, calling Black Americans a “hate group” and suggesting (as noted in the quote above) that White Americans should “get the hell away” from Black Americans. Adams, found himself in hot water after making that statement and others on his YouTube video blog. He later doubled down. All this after he’s slipped some racist ideology into his strips from time to time the past year or two, and was warned by his bosses and several newspapers to stop.
Almost overnight, hundreds of newspapers stopped publishing the comic strip and many others, like us, entered into discussions about what to do next. Among those pulling the strip are the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Cleveland’s The Plain Dealer, all of the papers published by Gannett Inc. and too many others to name.
Before we could reach a conclusion about what to do, that decision was made for us — Andrews McMeel Universal, the distributor of “Dilbert,” announced it was severing ties with Adams. But because of production cycles, the “Dilbert” strip is still being sent out and placed on pages across the country. Including at the Advocate. It will go away soon. Andrews McMeel Universal on Friday said its last day of print will be a week from today, in the next Weekender edition, March 11-12.
With “Dilbert” about to disappear, we would like you to be a part of the process of choosing a replacement. We have a list of possible replacements and we’re interested in which you prefer. There’s an online poll on this column and we’d love for you to help select the next comic strip to grace our pages.
The choices are:
Crabgrass: Crabgrass is a comic strip set in the early 1980s about what it means to be best friends during a time before cell phones, the internet and so-called “helicopter parenting.” If you ever wonder how you managed to survive your own childhood: Crabgrass remembers.
Big Nate: Aspiring cartoonist Nate Wright is 11 years old, 4½ feet tall and the all-time record holder for detentions in school history. He’s a self-described genius and sixth grade Renaissance man who lives with his dad and older sister, enjoys pestering his family and teachers with his sarcasm.
Crankshaft: Since its debut in 1987, Crankshaft has had engaging story lines and muddled aphorisms. Created by Tom Batiuk and drawn by Dan Davis, the strip is a spin-off of Batiuk’s immensely popular high school comic, Funky Winkerbean. Written in the same “narrative humor” as Funky, the strip offers plenty of humor, but also tackles tough issues like adult illiteracy, Alzheimer’s disease and school violence.
Nancy: Nancy and her family and friends have become beloved worldwide icons since their first appearance in Ernie Bushmiller’s Fritzi Ritz comic strip in 1933. By 1938, Fritzi’s adopted niece was so popular, the comic was renamed Nancy. Since then, there have been daily smiles and laughs, comic books, animated cartoons and 80 years of affection for this little whirlwind in a plaid skirt!
Which comic strip would you like to replace “Dilbert”?
Which comic strip would you like to see replace "Dilbert?" The choices are "Crabgrass," "Big Nate," "Crankshaft" and "Nancy."
We hope you will give these comics a look, and vote for your favorite in the poll. And if you have any questions about the process, you can reach me at kkohn@vicad.com.
As always, we appreciate your input and I personally thank you for reading the paper.