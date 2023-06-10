SAN MARCOS — As the sun rose Saturday afternoon at Texas State University's Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, Texas Water Safari competitors were already preparing for the grueling more than 250-mile odyssey ahead of them.
With last year being one of the most challenging races in its history, according to Allen Spelce, Texas Water Safari president, many aim to simply finish. However, for many of the racers paddling the river this year, it's a family affair.
For the Monney family, who include three Victoria natives, their goal is to get to the finishing line after bowing out of the competition after competing together for the first time.
"I'm aiming for Seadrift," said Wyatt Monney, 27, of Victoria, who is racing with his dad, Chad Monney, 46, of Victoria, and his cousin Shilo Monney, 46, of Altamont, Utah.
"We're all kind of the same. We all like that high adventure and stuff like that, and to say that you accomplished something like that is a notch on the belt."
With this being the second time the three-person team has competed together, they listed their team name as "Not This Again."
Last year was one of the most brutal races in the history of the Texas Water Safari as more than 50% of the racers didn't finish the race with the entire river affected by drought, Spelce said.
"It's tough. It kicks your butt," Wyatt Monney said. "We really want to beat it."
Last year, the team fell out of the competition around Gonzales, and much like the famous Gonzales battle flag challenging the Mexican Army, the river and the destination of Seadrift beckons the Monney family to complete the race.
"Family is kind of everything. Our family does everything together." Shilo Monney said. "If you are going to do something, being with your family is no better place to be with."
It has been a struggle for the team to practice together given their schedules, Wyatt Monney said. However, they were able to get in one practice together ahead of the race.
While placing is probably out of the question, Shilo Monney felt confident the team would finish the race.
Other Crossroads residents in the race include solo race veteran Martha Adame, 58, of Victoria; brother and sister duo of John Andruss, 19, and Emma Andruss, 25, of Victoria; solo racer Brandon Stafford, 38, of Nursery; and his father Bill Stafford, 66, of Thomaston. Stafford is racing with his friend John Dupont.
They are confident they will make it to the finish line, with Brandon Stafford looking to try and win his division after winning with his father last year.
With the race about to start, all of the Crossroads residents took a moment to embrace their families, do some final preparations and then take their canoes and kayaks into Spring Lake for the start of the race.
As they got in the water, many competitors adopted different strategies as they waited for the 9 a.m. Saturday start time.
Some, like the Andruss siblings, decided to conserve their energy for the start before they moved into the San Marcos River on their way to Seadrift, while others paddled around the starting area to warm up.
As the start time approached, the water was crystal clear, with every detail at the bottom of the lake visible. Competitors got into line, and at the stroke of 9 a.m., the more than 150 competitors were off to a raucous applause.
The first part of the race will likely be the toughest as water levels at the upper level are about in line with how low they were last year, while the lower river around Victoria is much higher due to recent rain, Spelce said.
"The challenge is just getting there," he said.
For a team like the Monney family, Victoria will serve as a light at the end of the tunnel for relief, Shilo Monney said.
However, the easier water will only be a temporary relief as competitors will have to deal with 3-foot waves and 20-mph winds once they get out in the bay for the final stretch to Seadrift, Spelce said.
"You're pretty much fried once you get down to Victoria, but having a little bit more water might help them finish that final push," he said. "You've gone 254 miles, and you got 6 miles to get across the bay. It's going to suck."
However, the competitors were undeterred at the beginning, with the first boats making the first checkpoint at the Staples Dam in two hours and fifteen minutes, with the Crossroads’ competitors all making it before 1:30 p.m. and the 3 p.m. cutoff to get there.
As each boat arrived, they had to overcome the challenge of the dam, as well as some of the spectators in the water cheering them on.
Each racer checked in with their team captains, got fresh water, and tried to get out of Staples and down the river faster than a Formula 1 pit stop.
Local safari veterans Bill Stafford, Brandon Safford and Adame made great time arriving between noon and 1 p.m.
The first boats were expected to arrive in Victoria at 8 a.m. Sunday, Spelce said.