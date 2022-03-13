The Victoria County compensation study could begin soon.
On Monday, the Victoria County Commissioners Court is expected to award a proposal to BakerTilly consulting to conduct the study and analysis.
The need for the study came up during last summer’s budget workshops. The county has no working classification and compensation plan for its nearly 600 employees. Officials are concerned without a uniformed plan that “inequities and compression have developed,” according to previous reporting.
The county hopes that having such a plan would help attract and retain more quality employees, ensure uniformity and fairness in job responsibilities, and pay, and maintain the county as competitive employer in comparison to other government entities and private companies in the area. Elected officials will not be considered in the study.
Depending on the final contract negotiations, costs for the study could be about $ 83,000, but will not exceed $145,000, according to Monday’s meeting agenda packet.
BakerTilly was established 91 years ago and has over 50 years of serving the public sector specifically. BakerTilly has offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin and Spring, as well as across the United States.
In other action, the Court is also expected to approve advertising for applications for a grant administrator to help the county allocate the anticipated $17,886,237 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The administrator, who could work on a contract basis, would work in addition to the county’s grant administrator Robin Knipling. The ARPA administrator’s salary would come from the federal funds.
County Judge Ben Zeller said the requirements of the federal relief money are more involved than originally anticipated.
If approved Monday, the proposals would be due by 2 p.m. March 31.
