Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller introduced a discussion of opening a public defender’s office for indigent criminal defendants at commissioners court Monday.
Victoria County already provides legal representation for indigent criminal defendants, and the discussion centered around methods that could be more effective avenues to carry out that function.
“It’s technically a state responsibility, but it’s been passed down to counties to implement and to pay for in most counties,” Zeller said.
The system Victoria County uses is a rotational system, wherein private lawyers volunteer to provide their services to indigent criminal defendants, Zeller said. Unfortunately, one of the challenges the county is facing is that fewer attorneys are volunteering to fill these roles.
To remedy this, Zeller introduced two potential options to replace the rotational system.
The first option would be to open a public defender’s office.
“There are grants available for a county like Victoria to partner with at least one neighboring county and form a regional Public Defender’s Office,” he said.
There is the possibility that the state could pay for the office outright “for the first couple of years, and then to pay for part of that in future years,” Zeller said.
The second option is to contract with a nonprofit organization that would handle indigent criminal defense cases, with the county paying them a fee.
“The question is which model are we interested in?” Zeller said.
County commissioner Gary expressed skepticism of how much of the costs of these options the state would cover.
“It’s real nice the state will pay for a couple of years, but do we have any guarantee that they’ll keep paying?” Burns asked.
County Commissioner Danny Garcia said he felt commissioners court should really consider whether this is something they should do.
“We sit up here at times and complain about unfunded mandates,” Garcia said. “The state has put together a program to help us with that. It may not be all the help we need, but it’s some help.”
Currently, the county spends about $1 million a year on indigent criminal defense, Zeller said.
“This will be back on our agenda in the coming weeks and months as we proceed with answering a lot of the questions that need answered,” Zeller said.
