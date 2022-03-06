Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller will lead a discussion about the possibility of opening a public defender’s office in Victoria County at commissioners court Monday.
The office would be tasked with providing legal representation for indigent criminal defendants, Zeller said.
“It’s technically a state responsibility, but it’s been passed down to counties to implement and to pay for in most counties,” he said.
In recent years, The Texas Indigent Defense Commission has been making grants available to carry out this function through the creation of a public defender’s office, Zeller said.
Victoria County spends close to $1 million a year on indigent criminal defense, Zeller said.
“There’s the possibility that the TIDC would be able to assist with some of that cost burden,” he said.
Currently, Victoria County operates on a rotational system, he said, wherein lawyers either volunteer to provide their services to indigent criminal defendants.
“One of the challenges has been how there’s fewer and fewer folks volunteering for these roles,” Zeller said. “That’s created somewhat of a challenge in the district courts.”
If the office is established, Zeller said, it would need to be developed as a regional office, not a county one.
“The programs that the TIDC promotes and prioritizes are regional public defender’s office’s where a county would partner with one or more neighboring counties to carry out this function,” he said.
Zeller declined to speculate on what surrounding counties might be interested in this regional undertaking.
