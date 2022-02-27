Victoria County Commissioners will receive the scope of work from a consulting firm that will review Victoria Regional Airport's governance model at Commissioners Court Monday.
The airport has been governed by an airport commission since Victoria County inherited it from the Air Force after the Korean War, County Commissioner Clint Ives said. The airport commission is made up of five members.
"The question is: is this the right way to govern the airport?" Ives said. "Not that it isn't working, but is there another model that we can go by?"
The review — to be potentially conducted by Steven Baldwin Associates — comes after Victoria County, the city of Victoria, the port, the airport and the Victoria Economic Development Corp. came together last year in an effort to promote the airport, Ives said.
Their collective goal is to reach 10,000 enplanements per year, he said. One enplanement is counted for every single person boarding a commercial aircraft out of Victoria.
In 2021, Victoria's enplanements were around 6,800, Ives said.
If the airport can hit that 10,000 enplanement mark, it will legitimize the airport and trigger a federal grant, Ives said.
"When you hit 10,000, it triggers a $1 million a year federal capital improvement grant for the airport, so it's a game changer," he said.
The governance model review is estimated to take 12-18 months and cost $150,000.
