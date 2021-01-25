Commissioners talk subdivision regulations

A flooded lawn along Old Highway Road in Inez. During a discussion of the county’s subdivision regulations on Monday, Precinct 4 Commissioner Clint Ives said flooding can be a consequence of “aggressive development with no standards in place.”
The site of a proposed subdivision on Weber Road in Mission Valley. A request for several variations to the county’s subdivision regulations was pulled from Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, but officials had a lively discussion about why they feel the regulations are important for ensuring road and drainage standards in rural parts of the county.
After severe rainstorms, Clint Ives has received photos from residents in northeast Victoria County whose property flooded so badly they could “jet ski in their front lawns,” the Precinct 4 Commissioner said Monday.
Those are the kinds of scenarios the county’s subdivision regulations, which were adopted in October 2018 after years of discussion, are designed to prevent, Ives said Monday.
