Victoria County Commissioners court will consider Monday approving a legal service contract for a firm to file for a visa for Emmanuel Opada, the county's new epidemiologist.
Finding an epidemiologist during the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. The H1-B visa the county is seeking could be valid for up to six years. According to previous reporting, Opada hails from Nigeria and West Africa and was hired to be the county's epidemiologist in November.
“This is a great opportunity to pursue my passion,” Opada said in January.
Opada earned his master's degree in epidemiology in the U.S. at St. Louis University. He worked with St. Louis nonprofit WalkNFaith to aid with health disparities in minority communities and substance abuse prevention, providing program and technical support, Opada said.
The H1-B visa is valid for three years, according to a memorandum sent to commissioners court. At the end of the three years, it can be renewed for an additional three.
The legal service contract would be with Hines & Leigh, P.C., an immigration and nationality law firm of Austin.
Farmer's Market
Also at the meeting, the court will consider renewal of the Victoria Farmers Market's lease extension.
The farmer's market is located in the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and if approved, their lease would be extended to April 30, 2023, according to the lease agreement.
"(The farmers market) has really been thriving since locating to our health department parking lot on Navarro Street," Zeller said. "We're really happy to see them thriving because there's a really important place for a good farmers market within any community."
The farmers market remaining successful was a win for both shoppers looking for healthy foods and small businesses looking to sell their goods, the judge said.
