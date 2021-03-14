Kevin Hilliard, 36, of San Antonio, unpacks boxes of fireworks in preparation for Fourth of July sales in the 2019 Vitoria Advocate file photo. Hilliard's family have owned their stand on Southwest Moody since 2016.
As Memorial Day approaches, Victoria County commissioners will consider whether to approve the sale of fireworks by local retailers at Monday's meeting.
Local retailer J&J Fireworks has put in a request to sell fireworks to the public in the days around the holiday as long as a burn ban is not in effect. County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said he supports the request in a letter to Commissioners Court.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
