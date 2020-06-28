Victoria County commissioners on Monday will discuss how to spend coronavirus relief funding as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county continues to rise.
The commissioners are scheduled to consider funding available through the Coronavirus Relief Fund program. The county has been allocated about $1.36 million in funds, Robin Knipling, the county’s grant administrator, said Friday.
The funding comes through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The funding was allocated to local jurisdictions by the Texas governor’s office. The total Coronavirus Relief Fund funding allocated to the state of Texas is about $11 billion, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
