Victoria County commissioners will hear a presentation on the new master plan for Victoria’s downtown and consider opening the hiring process for a new juvenile misdemeanor attorney at the District Attorney’s office at Monday’s meeting.
The downtown master plan, which was adopted by City Council last month, includes a wide array of potential improvements, from expanding De Leon Plaza and transforming a block of Forrest Street into a pedestrian area to pursuing grant funding for cultural activities and entertainment to improving lighting and sidewalks.
That plan also includes a proposal to create a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone downtown, which would allocate a portion of taxes on downtown properties that become more valuable toward a special fund intended for downtown improvements.
The proposal would not involve levying any new taxes, city officials have said.
Commissioners will also hear a request from District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson to begin the hiring process for a new misdemeanor juvenile attorney position within her office.
“This additional position was created for the 2022 budget, but is needed sooner in order to train a new attorney to take on the task of clearing (the) juvenile case backlog,” according to a memo submitted by Johnson to the Commissioners Court.
If the request is approved, the District Attorney’s office would cover funding for the position through Dec. 18, at which point funding is allocated in the 2022 county budget, according to the memo.
During an August budget workshop, Johnson requested the county allow her office to hire an additional felony intake prosecutor as well as the misdemeanor juvenile attorney. At the time, Johnson said her office had been operating with seven full-time attorneys and one part-time attorney since she took office in January 2019, which was the lowest number in years.
The county has seen an uptick in juvenile crime, she added.
The proposed salaries were $85,000 for the felony intake prosecutor and $75,000 for the juvenile misdemeanor attorney.
“We want to keep those kids out of the adult system,” Johnson said at that hearing. “So they need a swift and very firm response from our office to prevent them hopefully from graduating from the juvenile system and into the adult criminal realm.”
