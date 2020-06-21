Victoria County may need to close up a $2 million gap in next year’s budget.
The county commissioners on Monday are scheduled to discuss the 2021 budget process in light of the fiscal challenges the county is facing because of losses in revenue from impacts of COVID-19, County Judge Ben Zeller wrote in a memo to county staff.
At the court’s last meeting, Zeller announced that as expected, sales tax revenues have taken a big hit. April sales tax revenues were down 25%, about $225,000, from the year before.
