Transition is an oft-used word in the Victoria school district.
Attending any district event where leaders are present and you’ll likely hear the word mentioned. The district has undergone and continues to move through transitional periods in the wake of the pandemic, a period of transition to improve district facilities and now a period of transition in its governing body.
Three of the seven seats on the Victoria school district’s board of trustee are now filled with new members.
Trustees BJ Nelson and Rick Jones defeated incumbents Bret Baldwin and Tami Keeling in May. In July, trustees appointed Bridgette Marshall to an empty seat left by long-time member Estella De Los Santos.
On Sept. 9, a Saturday, an all-day trustees meeting gave the seven members a chance to review some of the more detailed intricacies of district policy, but perhaps more importantly, build camaraderie through team-building and a campus tour.
Early in the day, in the district’s board meeting room, trustees heartily laughed, agreeing with Superintendent Quintin Shepherd.
“We’re a work in process, and we’d be the first to admit it, too,” Shepherd said.
Just as district administrators work to transition Victoria schools into what they believe they can be, trustees too are transitioning from a group of seven separate individuals with differing viewpoints into one collective body tasked with moving VISD forward.
Meeting halfway
One early item on the agenda last weekend was the review of the district’s Vision, Mission and Strategic Plan.
The discussion prompted a somewhat tense moment centered on the word “equity.”
“I’m so tired of that word. I’ll be glad when it’s gone,” Nelson said.
Jones, Nelson, Marshall, board President Mike Mercer and the superintendent each shared their interpretation of the word, none of which lined up precisely the same. The conversation prompted discussion and civil disagreements regarding the word that then evolved into discourse about the systematic problems and equity.
“When we start this race, everybody has a pair of shoes to run in it,” Mercer said, sharing what he believed the word meant in the context of the district.
Through discussion, the body completed their task of deciding what the word means in the school district.
After reviewing these materials, trustees then moved onto some team building exercises lead by Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability Tammy Sestak. One exercise was building a Mr. Potato Head toy. Each trustee was tasked with a body part to the iconic toy.
”One of the purposes for having the board workshops is to strengthen the team and to spend some time getting to know each other getting to identify our beliefs and our purpose,” Sestak said.
The discussion moments before highlighted some of the differing views on the board. The exercise that followed seemed to cleanse the ideological palate, as trustees shared laughs and silly-posed for photos.
Deeper discussion, closer looks
Although trustees indeed have regularly scheduled meetings with opportunities to hear and discuss district issues, seldom are they given opportunities and time for detailed talks like last weekend.
Normally running between one to two hours, trustee meetings can feel rushed with so many agenda items on the docket and items to vote on. Last Saturday, the all-day event gave a chance for those deeper talks to be had.
“Days like today are absolutely invaluable because there's no way we could have covered with any depth what we're able to cover today at a regular board meeting” Shepherd said.
The longer discussions also proved to be especially valuable for new board members like Jones, who said the early days of serving on the school board come with a lot new information.
“There's a lot of drinking from the fire hose, trying to get up to speed as fast as you can,” Jones said.
While the first half the day was spent in the board room, the latter half was spent on the road.
After lunch, trustees spent the next three hours touring the school district to see what district funds, and the lack thereof, look like in person.
The tour stopped first at Howell Middle School, where Jimmy Supak, district mechanic, showed trustees the massive cooling tower for the school’s air conditioning. Supak explained the costly measures needed to maintain the massive units. Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer talked about the financial compromises regular maintenance can put the district in.
Trustees took notes and asked questions about what they saw in front of them, often offering anecdotes of conversations they have had with parents and teachers in the district.
“Today gave (the board) a perspective on where our facilities are at, and how important it is to relay the message out to our community,” said Trustee Margaret Pruett, adding the day illustrated what the district needs to focus on.
“It shows what we really need to look into what can we do as a community,” Pruett said.
After Howell, the tour stopped by Rowland Elementary; East High School, which featured a stroll through the facility’s chiller room; De Leon Elementary; and STEM Middle School.
Meyer, who led much of the tour, didn’t just show trustees the areas the district needs to work on, the tour also featured some of the accomplishments made by the district in its facilities.
The library at Stem middle school and new security measures in elementary vestibules wowed the trustees.
For the six elected — and one appointed — members, the tour also gave the opportunity to build camaraderie in shared questions about school facility costs and even in just getting to know one another better while riding a school bus.
“It's an opportunity to get to know (others) better, and understand where they're coming from,” Jones said. “We all have a different background. We all have different points of view, and they're all valuable. Today gives me a chance to understand why they think the way they think and help grow the way I think.”
With three new members, the board’s president said today was crucial for healthy board operation, giving members a chance to get on the same wavelength with so much to tackle this school year.
“Since we have three new members … it was extremely prudent to go back and make sure that we're all on the same page moving forward,” Mercer said. “I think we did a really good job accomplishing that today.”
Though they might have differing views, none of the seven ran with a “D” or “R” next to their names on the ballot. As they transition into a working relationship with real tasks and responsibilities, the superintendent said he believes not much is more important than a board finding common ground on those differing viewpoints for the sake of students.
“It's the difference between running for a board and serving,” Shepherd said. “When you run for a board. You're absolutely representing a voting contingent… But when you serve on a board, we serve all kids. That's that's the end of the story.”