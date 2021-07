More Information

Each plan comes with multiple propositions that could be seen on the November ballot. Voters would vote on each proposition separately in each plan.

Plan 1:

Proposition A: Voter approved tax rate election, which would increase maintenance and operation budget 3 cents and go toward teacher raises.

Proposition B: $49.4 million bond, which would decrease the interest and sinking budget 3 cents and go toward high priority repairs.

This option comes with a zero tax increase.

Plan 2:

Proposition A: Voter approved tax rate election, which would increase maintenance and operation budget 3 cents and go toward teacher raises.

Proposition B: $79.4 million bond, which would use the current interest and sinking rate and go toward high priority repairs.

Plan 3:

Proposition A: Voter approved tax rate election, which would increase maintenance and operation budget 3 cents and go toward teacher raises.

Proposition B: $58.5-78.1 million bond, which would use the current interest and sinking rate and go toward high priority repairs.

Proposition C: $23.8 million to build a new Mission Valley Elementary School campus.

Plan 4:

Proposition A: Voter approved tax rate election, which would increase maintenance and operation budget 3 cents and go toward teacher raises.

Proposition B: $60.5 million bond, which would use the current interest and sinking rate and go toward high priority repairs.

Proposition C: $83.9 million to build a new Stroman Middle School campus.

Plan 5:

Proposition A: Voter approved tax rate election, which would increase maintenance and operation budget 3 cents and go toward teacher raises.

Proposition B: $58.5-78.1 million bond, which would use the current interest and sinking rate and go toward high priority repairs.

Proposition C: $23.8 million to build a new Mission Valley Elementary School campus.

Proposition D: $83.9 million to build a new Stroman Middle School campus.