For many of those who struggle with drug addiction, overcoming it is one of the most challenging personal experiences of their lives.
Each day, local community health care workers see many bright people around the Victoria area in the grips of addiction, but Sarrah Beaver, a Be Well Victoria community health care worker, is looking to provide a more active approach through her planned nonprofit, Moment of Truth Harm Reduction.
The goal for the nonprofit, which is still awaiting approval for its official nonprofit status, will be twofold: providing education to the general population on how drugs affect people to create greater empathy for the population and an active approach to harm reduction for those who use drugs, Beaver said.
"For people who use drugs or people, it's not really a moral choice most of the time," she said. "It's really chemical and also a mental health issue."
For Beaver, the issue of addiction is one of personal experience, as she is five years clean of a methamphetamine addiction.
She remembers going through the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program when she was younger, like many others, and how ineffective it was not only in preventing addiction for her but for others as well.
The DARE program historically has been shown to have no impact to increases in drug use for those who went through, according to a 1998 study published in the Journal of Research in Crime & Delinquency.
"Of course, I wish that nobody had to use drugs, but I accept that the truth of the matter is people are going to use drugs, and I want to minimize the harmful effects rather than ignore them or condemn them," Beaver said. "It's gonna be meeting people where they are, people use drugs, and it's not going to be about coercion or trying to force somebody into treatment."
The nonprofit aims to be proactive, providing resources to those struggling with addiction, free of judgment and guiding them to treatment when they are ready, she said.
This includes providing people with Narcan in case of an overdose, sexually transmitted disease testing, wound care, and potentially partnering with other organizations to provide counseling services to them, Beaver said.
The philosophy echoes similar successful treatment methods, such as a medically supervised injecting facility for injection drug users, which led to a 30% increase in detoxification service use for those who went through it in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, according to a 2007 research article.
Beaver remembers feeling like trash when dealing with her addiction and felt having someone there as an ally would help guide those with their addictions to positive results .
"It varies person to person, because first, you got to build from relationships with people and show them love and show them their worth," she said. "The drugs are never the root of the issue. It's always on trauma that has happened in their life."
Additionally, such an approach will help the community as health care providers in hospitals and emergency rooms will ultimately be less taxed by those dealing with an overdose or diseases from sharing needles, Beaver said.
“It's kind of like a, like, a diversion almost, from somebody who's living in their addiction headed straight for like prison or whatever," she said. "It's kind of like a 'Hey, how are you doing friend?'"
Some may never recover from their addiction, but being a resource to prevent someone's death possibly is still valuable, Beaver said.
She has raised funds to obtain her official 501(c)3 status as a nonprofit and is simply awaiting official approval, she said.
The nonprofit's board will comprise local nonprofit leaders Kim Pickens, Trish Hastings and Anna Harris.
"We have so many people, whether they are homeless or not, that have addiction issues, and there isn't a lot of harm reduction choices out there," Pickens said. "We've seen people become very sick from whatever it is that they are using. We've had people OD, and we just need to figure out how to do things that help their quality of life get better."
Pickens fully expects Beaver's new nonprofit to fit well within the current nonprofit ecosystem in Victoria, she said.
"There are certain (funding opportunities) that none of us have fallen into, and you look at her idea of a harm reduction nonprofit, and there are funds out there for that," Pickens said. "She has a really good chance of getting the funding she needs to have a full program and in conjunction with other nonprofits like Billy T Cattan. I feel she has a lot of room to grow this nonprofit into something that really makes a change in the community."