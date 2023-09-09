Since starting his lawn care business, Victoria resident Ryan Flores, 12, has mowed more than 130 different lawns over two years, almost half of which he did for free for disabled veterans and senior citizens.

However, the intense Texas heat takes its toll and without a trailer, Flores has had to load and unload his lawn equipment by hand after long days helping people. That was until Friday at Keener Agency: Allstate Insurance when community members donated a trailer to make his work easier.

Ryan Flores, 12, and his cousin BJ Garza, 18, go around town in Garza's truck, providing free lawn care services to seniors, military veterans, single parents and homeowners with disabilities.

Victoria resident John Davis, 49, decided to raise funds to get him a trailer after reading about how he has helped people and connected with Ryan's mom on Facebook.

"He was quoted as saying the worst part of mowing was loading stuff into the back of a truck and then unloading once he got home because he was afraid someone was going to steal his equipment and that his mom would eventually get him a trailer he could lock up and park," Davis said.

There have been times when he would come back from mowing lawns and unloading in his family's hot garage that the heat exhaustion would make him physically sick, Ryan's mother Onica Valdez said.

Davis managed to raise over $1,000, but other community members decided to chip in and donate items directly to the cause.

Matt Keener of Keener Agency: Allstate Insurance donated the trailer. Daniel Chavveria of Daniel's Small Engine Repair donated a lawnmower and a Weed eater. Suzann Creager, Victoria East High School assistant principal, donated ramps and cargo straps, and Juan Perez, a former student-athlete Davis coached at Victoria East, put on a new trailer leg.

Many others, including former "Army brothers" of Davis, chipped in funds to put a wrap around the trailer that showed it was Ryan's lawn care trailer, Davis said. The wrapping work took all the raised funds.

"I was a teacher for eight years, and I've never seen a kid at 12 years old have a heart like that," he said. "How many 12-year-olds do you know that, one, actually go out and mow their own grass, let alone somebody else's, for free?"

That character has remained a constant as when Ryan moved his 50th lawn, Valdez, 36, threw her son a party where Davis and friends gave him a $250 gift card, thinking he would use it on whatever he wanted, Davis said.

"His mom calls us up a week later. We're thinking he's spent on video games or something. He ended up spending the money on taking a girl who is wheelchair-bound to the movies and a dinner," he said. "What 12-year-old kid thinks like that? How could you not help a kid like that."

When it came time to reveal the surprise to Ryan, he was overjoyed when he took off his blindfold and thanked everyone he could for making the trailer a reality.

"When I saw it, I was really surprised," Ryan said. "I won't have to unload and load whenever I get home now."

Valdez is proud of her son.

"It's such a blessing the community came together for him, and he makes me proud every day," she said.

After getting his trailer, Ryan is excited to get back to work helping people, he said.