As the Victoria moves forward in efforts to revitalize lower income communities of the Southside, Silver City and Queen City, community leaders are afraid members may get left behind.
The effort for revitalization for these areas aims to lift all ships, including current residents through code enforcement, resources and the recently launched infill housing program, but community organizations that the city works with are still feeling the fractures from the COVID-19 pandemic's lockdown and are concerned their residents may get left behind.
Southside
One such organization is the Southside Coalition, which prior to the pandemic had been gaining momentum and was moving toward formulating an organizational mission to focus what they were building.
However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the momentum they had been building as a voice in their community was halted as everyone went into lockdown and had to conduct meetings virtually.
Since returning to physical meetings, the organization still sees representatives from elected officials and local government, but for the most part, the meetings have been coalition officials taking part in the monthly meetings with sparse regular resident attendance.
The attendance has been such an issue that the organization's meetings have since moved from once a month to every two months.
Jodi Sandoval, who is originally from the Southside and an active member of the coalition, is particularly concerned residents who have been on the Southside their entire lives being forced out due to rising property values, since a lot of the population in the area are renters.
"Making sure that people who live in that area understand what's going on and what revitalization can do to a community if you aren't involved in the process," Sandoval said. "It's not always a bad thing, but when it starts to affect your taxes or your neighborhood and the people who are your neighbors, it can sometimes happen too quickly, and people can be taken by surprise and wondering 'when did this all start taking place?' Most people don't deal with a problem until they are faced with it."
If residents were more aware of what is going on, they could prepare by getting exemptions, use other resources or work together as a community to work with the city to put in safeguards to help aid them as revitalization efforts move forward, she said.
"I'm just wondering if we're doing enough, so our neighbors know just what is going on," Sandoval said.
Queen City
In Queen City, one community advocacy organization that has been able to remain connected to its community through the pandemic's lockdown is Christ's Kitchen, which continued to operate and provide food to those in need in the area.
"I am all for revitalization of our community," said Trish Hastings, Christ's Kitchen executive director, noting she has been working with the city on revitalizing the area.
Hastings said it's great the city is looking to improve housing in the area and make the community more beautiful, but if the city were start identifying occupied homes as unsafe for occupancy, it would displace a large portion of Queen City with nowhere to go, Hastings said.
She recalled walking the streets of Queen City with Mike Etienne, Victoria assistant city manager, regarding the state of the community when he first started with the city, and as they walked the blocks, he said some of the properties were unsafe.
Hastings told Etienne during that tour doing so would displace residents who couldn't afford to live anywhere else and that if they were to do that, they would need to help the residents who rent these properties to find another place to live.
There are affordable housing projects in the pipeline that will help alleviate these concerns, such as Enchanted Gardens Apartments on North Ben Jordan Street, which is set to open this fall, with more projects on the way. The projects will be "amazing" for the community, Hastings said. However, it will be a process getting people into these projects, and if revitalization efforts are done too hastily, the displacement could be tragic.
"I can't be on board with that," she said.
Walking through the streets of Queen City, there are many homes in good condition, but among them there are homes that are rented out to lower-income residents that are in poor condition. Some homes have warped and rotting wood, broken or boarded-up windows and pests. However, for many of the residents of these properties, it's all they can afford, especially as inflation makes other housing options not a possibility amid increasing concerns over the prospect of rising rent.
One such renter is 43-year-old Aurora Ramirez, who has been renting a residence in Queen City for four years with her son, daughter, brother and husband. The residence has issues with mold in their bathroom, dilapidated wood floors and cabinets falling apart.
Ramirez pays $650 in rent in cash before paying for her electricity and her washer and dryer, but with inflation, her landlord Antonia Hinojosa has expressed the possibility of raising rent on her tenants, Ramirez said.
"We see places for rent, but they're $1,200 deposit and $1,200 rent, so there is no way I can afford it," she said.
Between rising rent and code enforcement, Ramirez, who suffers from cataracts and is on dialysis, is afraid she may lose her home.
Ramirez has worked with her landlord to repair the residence to reduce the rent, such as replacing the toilet and having that taken out of the rent, but when recently bringing up the idea of replacing the floorboards, Hinojosa said she couldn't accommodate Ramirez because she is losing money.
Hinojosa is currently in the process of buying the properties from a Corpus Christi LLC and has been the landlord while in this transition period.
"Its been very challenging," Hinojosa said.
Trying to meet the demands of city code enforcement has been challenging as she has had to put a lot of her own money into the properties already and is using rent from another property to pay for the repairs for the other, she said.
With market conditions during the last three years, it's been challenging to get the funds necessary to make the improvements on the city's schedule, but with supply chain issues and inflation, it's difficult to get the supplies necessary by the deadline, Hinojosa said.
"At this point, I've done everything that I need to do, but we don't have the resources right now, and it's really crazy," she said. "This is like a family thing, me and my husband are putting all of our extra money into that property, and we don't want to lose it."
Ultimately, the city doesn't want to condemn properties in situations like this it can be avoided, said Grace Garcia, code enforcement supervisor. The city just wants the properties brought up to code, which is in the best interest of everyone.
Raising all ships
Revitalization takes years, and the ones that are usually the most successful are the ones that work hand in hand with the communities, Etienne said.
The city is taking a multi-pronged approach to tackle revitalization from the infill housing program, which is expected to start this summer, code enforcement to eliminate substandard housing in the area by working with property owners, community block grant funds for roof and rehab for eligible owner occupied homes that are low to moderate income for the area and more, said Julie Fulgham, Victoria development services director.
For renters, code enforcement is their best bet to resolve substandard conditions, but that aspect of the city's responsibility hasn't been done until recently. It will take years to bring every home in the city up to standard, which is usually a process of 6-12 months, Fulgham said.
"You have some property owners that take care of the problem right away, and then you have other property owners that don't. It's just going to vary widely," she said.
However, there is risk for renters of substandard properties if the owner is unable to meet the standards of code enforcement as the renter could have to leave, Etienne said. The renters can work with the Victoria Housing Authority to move into subsidized rental and affordable housing options.
This is why it is critical that residents engage with the city and their community organizations to make sure their concerns are heard and they are aware of the resources available to them, he said.
"It's why we go to the Southside Coalition and Queen City and engage with these community organizations," Etienne said.
If a resident has all their paperwork together, going through the process can be fairly quick, but if not, it can take much longer with times ranging from as short as two weeks to as long as three months, Etienne said.
"Revitalization is very comprehensive when you talk about it, and the very beginning of it is the neighborhood engagement. Getting the neighborhood residents involved and so forth," he said. "I've worked in different cities with revitalization, and there are neighborhoods that I started working in 10 years ago, and those neighborhoods are still undergoing revitalization, because it takes time."
Because of this, plans could be delayed, such as with the development of properties acquired with the infill housing program as inflation and supply chain issues could make housing that should be affordable more expensive than it would under less volatile development market conditions, Etienne said.
There is always more need than there are resources to help, but at the end of the day, the goal is to make sure all ships rise with these efforts, so that the residents there can enjoy their neighborhood, he said.
Etienne recalled the same tour of Queen City when he first arrived, reacting with disappointment and knowing how much work would have to be done in collaboration with the community to bring things to standard, because the current conditions are not acceptable.
"If we want to have a world class city, all of our neighborhoods must prosper. All of our neighborhoods must thrive. So, we can't leave any neighborhoods behind," Etienne said. "We can not meet our full potential if we leave neighborhoods behind."
