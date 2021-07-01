EDNA — As years have gone by, it has become harder for Corrine Robinson to tend to her yard and pull her trash can to the curb. This week, in a first-of-its-kind cleanup for the city, the community came to her.

"They just swung by and picked everything up, no questions asked," Robinson, 85, said Wednesday. "It really was a lifesaver."

Edna Cleanup
Morris Hopes holds a garbage bag open for student volunteers to load trash into during a cleanup event in Edna on Wednesday.
Edna Cleanup
View of a new trash can in front of Martin Luther King Park in Edna on Wednesday. Derrick Boston, one of the organizers of the cleanup event, said the group hopes to be able to place the trash cans at various stop signs to encourage passersby to dispose of trash properly.
Edna Cleanup
A backhoe is used to load trash bags from the cleanup in District 2 into large garbage containers in Edna on Wednesday.

Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate.

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."

