Derrick Boston picks up trash with a group of volunteers along Lincoln Avenue in District 2 of Edna on Wednesday. Boston is one of the organizers of the cleanup, he and was able to partner with the city to expand their efforts.
Morris Hopes, left, and Wendy Miller, middle, both organizers of the cleanup in District 2 of Edna, walk along a street to pick up trash with volunteers on Wednesday. The boys and girls athletic departments through the school district were also involved in the cleanup efforts.
View of a new trash can in front of Martin Luther King Park in Edna on Wednesday. Derrick Boston, one of the organizers of the cleanup event, said the group hopes to be able to place the trash cans at various stop signs to encourage passersby to dispose of trash properly.
EDNA — As years have gone by, it has become harder for Corrine Robinson to tend to her yard and pull her trash can to the curb. This week, in a first-of-its-kind cleanup for the city, the community came to her.
"They just swung by and picked everything up, no questions asked," Robinson, 85, said Wednesday. "It really was a lifesaver."
"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."
