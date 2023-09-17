While the clouds crackled with lightning, the skies boomed with thunder and rain came down, nothing deterred people from enjoying Victoria's big arts weekend.
Victoria hosted the Art Expedition at the Texas Zoo, the Viva Texas Film Festival, the VTX Art and Music Walk and the Victoria Symphony all in the same weekend to a rousing response from the community.
Each of the events were packed for their openings despite the threats of rain. The Art Expedition packed the Texas Zoo's classroom as attendees were in awe at everything on display.
"They were all so good. It took four hours for judges to be able to pick a winner," said Claire Santellana, VTX Art Walk founder and Viva Texas Film Festival co-owner.
The mass of people turning out for the event continued in downtown Saturday for both the film festival and the art walk.
To see such a big arts weekend come together really showcases how far the community has come in terms of appreciating art as a whole, Santellana said.
Not only does the art walk and the film festival give a platform for local artists and film makers it brings new eyes to the community, it has also allowed several artists to make a living through their work.
One such artist is Ashton Guilbeaux, 38, of Victoria, makes a living with his art after recently losing his fulltime job.
The environment allows artists to both coordinate and draw inspiration from each other a grow collectively, Guilbeaux said.
"I've definitely become more confident in my art showcasing it in public," he said.
Matthew Egan, director of "Friends of the Wild," echoed Guilbeaux's sentiments, adding, the art showcases like the film festival really grow filmmakers and help connect them to drive toward bigger success.
"For instance, with me, I'm here because I connected with Karissa (Winters, co-owner of the Viva Texas Film Festival) in Austin," Egan said.
Through that connection and his desire to grow as a filmmaker and to put himself out there through the film festival, he drove two hours from San Antonio to be in Victoria.
"I wouldn't have the opportunity to meet and work with some of the people here if it wasn't for that connection," he said noting that others there also have opportunity to grow.
Attendee like Marquita Causey, 22, of Victoria, said it was beautiful to see such a dynamic art scene in town. She moved from Virginia to Victoria this year and only heard about the events through word of mouth.
"It's beautiful and I hope there are more events like this around town," Causey said.
The environment is also special as the art organizations go out of the way to support each other, Santellana said. Since the Victoria Symphony is taking place the same time as the film festival, the VTX Art House Magazine that serves as a program for both the film festival and the art walk, gave free ad space to the symphony as a show of support.
"The way the art community supports each other here is wholly unique," she said.
At the Victoria Fina Arts Center the venue was also packed for the first show of the season for the Victoria Symphony called "Bravo Broadway," with many Victoria community leaders in attendance. Mayor Jeff Bauknight, a former member of its board, presented a proclamation from the city honoring the Victoria Symphony's 50 years.
The big weekend of the arts showcases just how strong the community and the surrounding area's support for the arts is that all these events can happen at the same time and be successful. It is a credit to all the hard work volunteers and supporters put in to make the art scene as strong as it is, Bauknight said.
Michelle Hall who has been the executive director of the Victoria Symphony for 24 years, dreamed of seeing such a strong support for arts across the city.
To see it come to fruition is great for the future of the community as a whole, Hall said.