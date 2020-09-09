Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar called COVID-19 “a cloud that’s hanging over us” as the state’s economy rebounds from the downturn caused by the pandemic.
Addressing an audience at the Republican Women of Yoakum Area’s September luncheon, the state’s top fiscal officer projected optimism despite the heavy toll the fallout from COVID-19 has taken on Texas’ budget. In July, Hegar projected the state will end the 2021 fiscal year with a $4.6 billion deficit and $11 billion less in revenues for its current two-year budget than expected.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
