Yolanda Martinez, Hidalgo education and culture director, cuts sausage for Hidalgo and Goliad community members during the Fiesta Zaragoza Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Goliad County Fairgrounds Saturday.
Yolanda Martinez, Hidalgo education and culture director, cuts sausage for Hidalgo and Goliad community members during the Fiesta Zaragoza Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Goliad County Fairgrounds Saturday.
GOLIAD — Across the Crossroads, a region directly tied to the reason for Cinco de Mayo, the prevailing sentiment among those celebrating it was the sense of community it provided.
For those in Goliad, the sentiment was amplified at the Fiesta Zaragoza Cinco de Mayo celebration, as Goliad residents were able to reignite the tradition of hosting their sister city of Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Mexico, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
As people entered the Goliad County Fairgrounds for the celebration named after the general who won the battle of Puebla against the French, Mexican General Ignacio Zaragoza, smoke filled the air as delicious food cooked.
Yolanda Martinez, Hidalgo education and culture director, cuts sausage for Hidalgo and Goliad community members during the Fiesta Zaragoza Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Goliad County Fairgrounds Saturday.
Yolanda Martinez, Hidalgo education and culture director, cuts sausage for Hidalgo and Goliad community members during the Fiesta Zaragoza Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Goliad County Fairgrounds Saturday.
Among these were visitors from Hidalgo, who came from Mexico to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with their sister city for the first time in four years.
A bond formed between the two cities. Zaragoza was born in what is today Goliad, and his wife Rafaela Padilla, said Brenda Navarro, a Hidalgo native and Corpus Christi resident.
“It feels so great to be here after the pandemic and be the first people (representing Hidalgo) to come here,” Hidalgo Mayor Jesus Rodriguez Lozano said, with Navarro translating for him. “This is a small town in which everyone comes together.”
Even though the people from the two towns have never met Zaragoza and Padilla, it is still a joy to come together as two communities every year, Lozano said.
As festival attendees enjoyed the barbecue contest, Tejano music, food and drink, and everything else at the festival put on by the General Zaragoza Society to raise funds for scholarships to local students, Hidalgo and Goliad community members all sat down together, enjoying a meal together with sausage, chicken, beans and corn tortillas.
“It’s been long overdue, and COVID put a damper on everything,” Goliad Alderwoman Robin Alaniz said. “It’s not only a Mexican holiday. It’s a holiday that celebrates the battle down there, but if that battle did not happen, we could be speaking French right now.”
Both Alaniz and Hernan Jaso, former Goliad mayor and Zaragoza Society member, hope to make the trip down to Hidalgo some day soon to return the spirit of community between the two cities.
“We have the joy of celebrating Cinco de Mayo simply because we had the hero of that battle born right here,” Jaso said.
As for other places in the Crossroads, that spirit of community and togetherness was fully displayed in downtown Victoria between Guac Fest near 120 S. Main St. and the Cinco de Mayo Festival in DeLeon Plaza.
For Victoria resident Emery Cordova, 35, the evening was one to spend with her family and remind her children of their culture.
Cordova had hoped to be with her whole family for the weekend, but her husband was called away to work to an offshore drilling platform. Her children were disappointed their father couldn’t be there, but they were all smiles at the downtown festivities they attend every year.
Tejano music filled the air as lawn chairs filled the DeLeon Plaza, and across both events, attendees enjoyed great food and shopping at vendors.
Guac Fest also featured jalapeño eating contests, folklórico dancing, a guacamole-making contest and the Triple Dip Art Show.
While Cinco de Mayo may celebrate the Mexican victory at the Battle of Puebla over the French, it has taken on a deeper meaning in South Texas, said Claire Santellana, Guac fest coordinator.
“Colloquially in South Texas, it has become just a day to celebrate in general, celebrate our own heritage in South Texas because we have a special heritage here,” Santellana said. “The community, the culture, it’s why (the Santellana family) came back (from Colorado).”
Frank Salazar, Salazar Promotions owner, who put on the Cinco de Mayo festival in DeLeon Plaza, echoed Santellana’s sentiments, noting how the celebration brings the community together.
Between the two events, more than 8,000 people attended Cinco de Mayo celebrations in downtown Victoria, they said.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.