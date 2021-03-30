Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High around 75F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Keeping the Victoria metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, status is a focus Rep. Michael Cloud said he is discussing with federal agencies after the announcement that the area’s population might cause the city to lose its metro status.
Tuesday, Cloud addressed and then spoke with business leaders during the weekly Victoria Economic Development Corp. partnership meeting about how losing the metro status could mean losing much of the federal funding that comes along with it. He also talked about border security.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
