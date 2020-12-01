A restored riparian zone on Goliad County rancher Connie Waters' property. Restoring vegetation can reduce sediment runoff, which officials hope will reduce contamination levels in the Lower San Antonio River watershed.
A map of the Lower San Antonio River watershed. The 122-mile portion of the river indicated in red was declared "impaired" in 2008. Under a plan adopted in 2018, farmers and ranchers are working with government agencies and agricultural experts to reduce pollution levels and conserve the ecosystem.
Two years after a new conservation plan to improve water quality along the Lower San Antonio River was adopted, results are mixed.
But a wide range of measures have been put in place to decrease pollution throughout the watershed, including reducing groundwater runoff, monitoring wastewater treatment plants, cracking down on feral hogs and disposing of hazardous waste.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.