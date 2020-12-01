San Antonio River Authority conservation meeting
A restored riparian zone on Goliad County rancher Connie Waters' property. Restoring vegetation can reduce sediment runoff, which officials hope will reduce contamination levels in the Lower San Antonio River watershed.

 Contributed San Antonio River Authority

Two years after a new conservation plan to improve water quality along the Lower San Antonio River was adopted, results are mixed.

But a wide range of measures have been put in place to decrease pollution throughout the watershed, including reducing groundwater runoff, monitoring wastewater treatment plants, cracking down on feral hogs and disposing of hazardous waste.

Lower San Antonio River watershed
A map of the Lower San Antonio River watershed. The 122-mile portion of the river indicated in red was declared "impaired" in 2008. Under a plan adopted in 2018, farmers and ranchers are working with government agencies and agricultural experts to reduce pollution levels and conserve the ecosystem.

Mark Rosenberg reports on rural community life for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

