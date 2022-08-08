Gas prices gradually fell in Victoria last month. A local resident is pleased with the trend.
Gene Perez, 53, works in the oil industry and lives in Victoria with his three children.
"I think (the lower prices) are great because it will help people with their cost of living," Perez said while fueling up his vehicle at the East Rio Grande Street H-E-B. "I live paycheck to paycheck and without government assistance, so it can be a struggle because every expense comes out of my own pocket."
In the past month, the price at the pump for regular gasoline has fallen around 75 cents a gallon in Victoria, down from over $4 in July, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
A spokesperson with AAA Texas said the gas price drop is the effect of a decrease in the cost to buy crude oil.
Cheaper crude oil may not be good news in the long term, however.
"Crude oil prices have lowered recently on concerns of a global economic slowdown," Daniel Armbruster, the spokesperson, wrote in an email. "When you break down a gallon of gas, approximately 60% of the price is factored by the cost of crude oil."
Garrett Golding, an energy economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, agreed with this assessment, saying a decline in crude oil prices coincides with an abnormal change in demand for gasoline. Demand typically increases in July and starts to fall softly in September, when children return to school.
Recent trends have shown demand for gas going sideways, even decreasing slightly, Golding said. Some Americans stopped withstanding rising costs this summer.
Golding coined this term "demand destruction."
"People are making changes to their driving habits," he said. "Some are working from home when they can."
Armbruster cited a March survey in which nearly two-thirds of Americans polled claimed they made changes to their driving behaviors this year. Almost a quarter of the participants said they made "major changes," such as shopping less and combining errands into one trip.
Although gas prices are higher this month than they were this time last year, the declining costs is good news for the consumers who had tightened their budgets during the inflation period, Golding said. Even the American oil inventory shortage "appears to be improving."
Both Golding and Armbruster said gas prices may continue to dip in the fall if demand remains lower than usual.
"I'm not sure what will happen in 2023 and beyond," Golding said. "We may see a potential mismatch, demand outstripping supply, which could lead to higher prices. Demand will be a major factor for prices going forward."
Drivers fueling up next to Perez at H-E-B were satisfied with the falling prices at the pump, although some were not delighted with the current charges.
"It's not bad that it's going down, but the price is not good though," Juan Agoilar said.
"They're OK," Victoria resident Starr Valdez, 23, said about the price options at H-E-B. "I feel good about them going down."
