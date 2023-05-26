For the last year, Citizens Medical Center, in partnership with the University of Texas Health Teleneurology, has provided a support group for stroke survivors and caregivers called the Mind Over Matter Stroke Support Group.
The brainchild of Cristy Autry, Citizens Stroke Program coordinator and registered nurse, the program celebrated its first anniversary Wednesday at Citizens Medical Center with a cooking lesson and survivors and caregivers sharing their stories.
Working in the emergency room for 29 years before taking her current position, she frequently saw stroke patients come through for treatment, and there was a need for a support group to help them after they were treated, Autry said.
One such person who went through the Citizens Emergency Room recently is Victoria resident Roberta Long, 79, who suffered a stroke while driving home along U.S. 59 near the John Stockbauer Drive intersection on March 6.
"It was my brother's birthday, so I didn't get to call him," Long said.
She had just finished bowling that evening at Century Lanes as part of her bowling league, having just finished three games and feeling perfectly fine before having issues while driving home after running an errand.
"I started not feeling good, and evidently, I just passed out, and when I woke up, people were banging on the window," Long said. "I remember them pushing me out of 59 and into the Speedy Stop parking lot, and they called the ambulance."
She was taken to Citizens Medical Center, where upon arriving, she showed signs of stroke with impaired speech, arm weakness and grouping of the face where the patient's face is uneven, said Dr. Shabaz Gill, Citizens Emergency Room physician.
In coordination with Dr. Maria Parekh, a UTHealth Houston vascular neurologist, through telehealth, the hospital was able to quickly treat Long's stroke within an hour of its occurrence with a Tissue Plasminogen Activator, a form of medicine that helps to restore blood flow to brain regions affected by a stroke preventing or limiting the risk of damage or impairment.
TPA is an effective treatment if administered within three hours, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
She spent seven days in the intensive care unit before being able to go home, Long said.
"She needed some physical therapy, but not much while in the hospital, but the MRI came back negative, so she didn't suffer any permit neurological injury from this episode," Parekh said.
However, the experience still sticks with Long making the support group invaluable to her as she works to prevent a second stroke from happening again.
"I enjoyed (the first one I attended) because I can hear other people's stories even though I didn't share mine," she said. "I still get really emotional about it, and I get nervous when I get behind the wheel even, because it's scary. You don't know if it's going to happen all of a sudden."
A support group, like the one at Citizens, helps people by sharing each of their experiences, Long said.
Throughout the last year, the program provided several community members resources and advice and is one of the most successful support groups UTHealth Teleneurology has participated in, UT Teleneurology Director Dr. Amanda Jagolino-Cole.
UT Teleneurology has been providing contracted service to multiple hospitals for years, but Autry broached the topic with Jagolino-Cole for the support group, and they were off and running.
With the anniversary celebration, attendees were all smiling, walking in with burnt orange and blue balloons symbolizing UTHealth and Citizens' partnership. They were treated to a grilled salmon meal and taught how to prepare it as it is an ideal meal for a stroke survivor's health needs.
However, it was the end when those in attendance shared their individual stories of struggles and success on a card while asking Autry, Jagolino-Cole and Abigail Betner, UT Health Neurology and Telemedicine program manager.
The three got emotional as they each read their stories and were thanked for helping them through the year by teaching them.
"Stroke support groups can prevent a second stroke and the more education stroke survivors and caregivers get, the better the outcome," Jagolino-Cole said. "It helps empower themselves."