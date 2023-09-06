PALACIOS — Demolition may no longer be in the cards for a historic hotel.
The sales contract between the estate of hotel owner Jack Harold Findley and the Corpus Christi-based Ed Rachal Foundation, which included a demolition clause, expired Aug. 31, a lawyer confirmed Tuesday.
"All offers should now be considered," said attorney John Griffin, who represents a group of hotel employees who believe Findley's estate failed to properly maintain the hotel following his death.
The Rachal Foundation declined to comment. The foundation had offered $1.4 million to purchase the hotel, according to court documents.
Findley died without signing a will that would have instructed his estate to preserve the hotel. Most of Findley's descendants, including estate administrator Annie Findley Jones, live in Alabama.
Griffin said the contact's expiration was a "big positive step" for the hotel's future.
"Whoever offers to buy the hotel next can preserve its integrity, not put it under the threat of demolition," Griffin said. "It belongs on the bayfront."
At least one other offer is on the table. Houston-based investor Nick Herman, representing Yaalx Realty Group, plans to submit a $1.65 million bid. Herman said Tuesday that he wants to renovate the hotel, rather than demolish it.
"I'm optimistic that we can work out something," said Herman, who was not sure if the estate will receive other offers.
If Yaalx purchases the hotel, Herman said he would partner with other organizations to rehabilitate the structure, then hire a hotel operator.
Herman estimated the renovations could cost around $5 million. He said he went inside the hotel after it closed in 2022 and found it to be a "mess."
The time spent dormant in the sun is a problem for the Luther, Herman said.
"The heat is killing the hotel," he said. "We would have to install new fans."
Edith Gower, co-chair of the Palacios Preservation Association, which also sued the Findley estate, said she hopes the new development means that the Luther's future will be determined sooner than previously expected. A hearing over the fate of the hotel's restraining order was set for Feb. 12.
"We would lobby for any potential buyer who promises not to tear down the Luther," Gower said.