A contractor died in an apparent fall at the Formosa Plastics plant in Point Comfort on Friday morning, a company spokeswoman and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
A scaffold inspector performing work at the plant, 201 Formosa Drive, through a contracted company died. His name and city of residence has not been released.
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Johnny Krause said that just after 7 a.m. police received a call that a man in his early 30s was found at the facility and was not responsive. It is unclear what condition the man was in at that time, but Krause said CPR was administered by Formosa personnel, but was unsuccessful in reviving him.
After an investigation by the sheriff's office, it appears the man fell from a structure and sustained a head injury and other injuries, causing his death, Krause said. It is not clear how far he fell.
Krause said the fall appears to have been an accident and there are no signs of foul play.
A spokesman for the federal agency that monitors workplace safety, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, confirmed on Friday afternoon the agency is investigating the death.
In statement released by Formosa on Friday afternoon, the company said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and the company could not give any further details at this time.
"We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the contractor employee’s family," the statement read.
Krause also expressed condolences on behalf of the sheriff's office. He said he expects an autopsy to be conducted within the next few days. He also said he expects OSHA to get involved and to conduct an investigation.