A post from Victoria schools Trustee BJ Nelson’s Facebook page angered district parents and local LGBTQ+ community members last month.
But its removal may have violated state public-records laws and the community's civil rights to access a public information.
Nelson shared a post from Facebook page labeled as her official VISD Trustee page, seemingly calling a partnership between a resource group fighting LGBTQ+ suicide, The Trevor Project, and fast-food chain Chipotle “terrible.” The post and its deletion were first reported by Victoria’s Q-92 radio station.
The post quickly received backlash and was removed from Nelson’s page three days later.
Nelson said those offended misinterpreted her post and took it “out of context.” The trustee says it was her intention to only characterize a feature on The Trevor Project’s website as “terrible.” Nelson is referring to a feature in which LGBTQ+ people with mental health issues can chat with a professional and then quickly clear their browser history for privacy.
“That's why I shared it and no one took the time to read that,” Nelson told the Advocate. “All they saw was The Trevor Project and that's why I got attacked.”
Intention aside, Victoria community members like Angelica Estrada-Knickerbocker took offense. The mother of two VISD students quickly screen-grabbed the post in question.
“What she posts on her personal pages is fine,” Estrada-Knickerbocker said. “But when you use your official VISD page, and condemn a resource for people who are having a mental health crisis … I have to draw a line.”
Nelson said the page is not her official VISD Trustee page, but on Facebook the page is entitled “BJ Nelson VIST District 3 Trustee.” Its also characterized the page as that of a “Public figure” under the "About" section.
Based on the state's records laws, if the account were to be characterized as an official government page in a court of law and deemed a public record, the post’s removal could leave Nelson and the board liable for destroying public information.
In Davidson v. Randall, a 2019 U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals case stemming from a county public-records lawsuit, the court deemed the interactive portion of a public official’s Facebook page as “public forum.” Because of the ruling, a public official’s social media page is generally considered to be subject to First Amendment rights, and thus has strict regulations on blocking users and the removal of users’ comments.
When Estrada-Knickerbocker took screenshot of Nelson's page, at least one comment had been posted.
VISD board Chair Mike Mercer said he was “truly sorry” for the concern that Nelson’s post caused the community and added, “Any content shared by an individual trustee on their trustee-managed platforms should not be construed as the district's or the board’s official policies or positions.”
Mercer also said there is no district or board policy on the removal of social media content and is uncertain whether this is a violation of any state law or statute.
“Certainly, if we were to learn otherwise, we would act accordingly,” Mercer said.
Whether a violation in any legal sense or not, it is clear that Nelson’s post upset members of the community.
“She's in a position where she's affecting people who have other life experiences,” Estrada-Knickerbocker said. “I would encourage her to speak to other(s) who don't share her opinion … it's very easy to get stuck in her own echo chamber.”
Nelson said she also received warm comments and messages regarding her post and said she is unsure if she would do things differently if given another chance.
“I don't know if I would take it back, (if it) helped just one person,” Nelson said. “I mean, all those people that were upset about it, they didn't realize my intent.”