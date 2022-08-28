State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, left, Rep. Michael Cloud, center, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-CO 3, right, listen to opening remarks during the Republican Women of Yoakum Area’s “Save America” rally on Saturday evening at the Yoakum Community Center.
YOAKUM — With short notice, about 300 people showed up to support their local representatives, U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud and Texas State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, and to hear controversial U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) Saturday evening.
The three, speaking at the Yoakum Community Center, where the 2022 Save America Rally was hosted by the Republican Women of Yoakum Area, stressed the importance of being loud and proud Republicans going into the November midterms and that those in attendance must put in the work to ensure Texas and the Crossroads stay red.
Described as a “firecracker” by Kolkhorst at the event, Boebert has drawn criticism during her first term in Congress for her tweets leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building before later denouncing the attacks; pushing back against COVID-19 lockdowns, masks and vaccines; and voicing doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.
Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, praised Boebert’s fiery personality before saying Texas is “the thin redline” that keeps the U.S. as a constitutional republic and free of socialism.
“The left has infiltrated the Democratic Party,” she said. “(The left) is disciplined. So I ask you tonight are we more disciplined?”
Kolkhorst provided the example of high school football, saying it doesn’t matter the size of the opposition or their skill level, if a team is more disciplined and has a better game plan, they can win. Republicans need to reflect that come November.
She cited her own efforts in this regard, referencing S.B. 598, which she authored and was passed in the last legislative session. The law aimed at securing the state’s election by mandating a paper trail for votes and prohibiting voting machines from connecting to the internet.
However, she and other Republican candidates need Republican voters to keep their heads up and do their part this election by placing signs, going door-to-door and doing their part to get the word out, because Democrats will do the same, she said.
Cloud, R-Victoria, echoed those sentiments, citing Bible verse Proverbs 12:24, “The hand of the diligent will rule,” and saying a lot of work needs to be done for the party to meet its goals.
“If you remain silent in this time, you lose by default,” Boebert said. “I need fighters in Washington, D.C., with me like Michael Cloud. People who are fearless, who are knowledgeable about the Constitution, about legislation, about the proper role of government and, dang it, Texas you deserve a Congress that does not have Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.”
If the Republicans get control of Congress, the party plans to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci, presidential chief medical advisor, impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and form a select committee to investigate President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, she said.
“That’s what we’re doing in the majority,” Boebert said.
Boebert also noted she and Cloud visited President Donald Trump soon after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence to recover classified documents and the case emboldened him to run again for president to “win for a third time.” She said Trump said the search was the best thing to happen for the Republican Party.
The Advocate was unable to secure an interview with Boebert after the event.
Cloud and Kolkhorst said the event went well and, despite the criticism surrounding the Colorado lawmaker, they were happy to have Boebert speak for them.
When asked about criticism and controversy following Boebert, such as her tweets on Jan. 6, 2021. Cloud and Kolkhorst said they appreciated her passion.
“You can look at her social media and you will know exactly where she stands,” Kolkhorst said. “She does not mince words. She is as strong on the right, and I think more factual, than AOC on the left. When I say that, it’s pretty rare to have that strong of a conservative woman in Congress, and I’m really quite inspired by her. She puts it out there.”
It speaks volumes that collogues of Cloud, like Boebert, come to Texas to take time to campaign for him, she said.
“We’re at a time in our nation that we’re going to need people of courage at every level, every walk of life to really push back against the Marxist move that is happening in our country,” Cloud said.
“Anyone taking a stand is going to draw some sort of controversy,” he added. “There is a saying that you know you are over the target if you’re getting some flack. So we need people that are going to stand up.”
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
